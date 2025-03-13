Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

A Mexican priest turned to pro wrestling to build an orphanage and a legacy

“Friar Storm” inspired millions and is the basis for the movie Nacho Libre.

Fray Tormenta

Fray Tormenta and his secret identity Sergio Gutiérrez Benítez

@arte_catolica on X
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesMar 13, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

In 1976, young priest Sergio Gutiérrez Benítez found an unconventional way to raise funding for a local orphanage in Mexico. By day, he would don his priest robes to serve his community. But at night, he would exchange those robes for tights and a mask, performing as a professional wrestler and use whatever money he earned to help raise the impoverished children under his care. For four decades, Gutiérrez Benítez would be known by another name: the luchador Fray Tormenta.

Born in 1945 in San Agustín Metzquititlán, Mexico, Gutierrez Benitez’s childhood was one of struggle, drug addiction, and crime. “I started when I was 11 or 12. In this country [Mexico], drugs have always been very present,” he said. “I did everything—marijuana and cocaine every day, even mushrooms from time to time. A little after that, I started heroin. By the time I turned 18, I had already become a criminal and a thief. I even worked as an actor and clown in a circus, but I spent everything on my doses, and I needed more, so I started stealing.”

- YouTubeyoutube.com

At his rock bottom, Gutierrez Benitez turned to a church confessional, which would change the direction of his life. He dedicated himself to the priesthood. After a bout in rehab, joining the seminary, and studying in Rome and Spain, he returned to Mexico to serve.

After aiding drug addicts, his focus turned to starting an orphanage. It desperately needed financial support and he got an idea after watching the film El señor Tormenta. The film was about a priest who wrestled in order to fund an orphanage. In the case of life imitating art, Gutierrez Benitez would wake up at 4:00 AM to train for lucha libre (Mexican professional wrestling) so he would get his sessions in before morning Mass. In his first match, he only got a measly $15, but he knew that with time, experience, and good will from the fans, his luchador persona of Fray Tormenta (“Friar Storm”) could draw significant money for the kids at the orphanage.

Over time, Fray Tormenta got onto bigger shows and better pay, further funding his orphanage while keeping his dual life as a priest by day, luchador by night a secret. Oddly enough, he would get greater success when his identity was accidentally revealed by a fellow luchador, Huracán Ramírez. After being unmasked, the public knew not only Gutierrez Benitez’s identity but his mission to educate and feed the orphans of his community. With this knowledge, more people became fans and would cheer him on during his matches. He would also put on his masked persona while serving as a priest during the day, too.

@deluchastv

#FrayTormenta se despoja de su #máscara de manera #voluntaria #luchalibre #luchalibremexicana #cmll #méxico

After Fray Tormenta retired for good in 2011, it is said that he helped raise 2,500 kids at his orphanage. Now age 79, the community he raised wants to give back. They found out that Gutierrez Benitez was suffering from a series of health issues, accruing high medical bills to treat his heart, kidneys, and prostate. His story inspired a GoFundMe to help raise money to continue financing his health care, with people throughout the world contributing to it.

Gutierrez Benitez currently lives with a man who was raised in his orphanage, Crispín Bautista Alvalle. Bautista Avalle not only cares for Gutierrez Benitez, but also assumed the mantle of Fray Tormenta as a wrestler himself. Gutierrez Benitez is frequently seen either in the crowd or at ringside at lucha libre shows, cheering the new Fray Tormenta on.

“More than anything, the father wants the good name of Fray Tormenta to have someone who will really take care of it and won’t misuse it,” said Bautista Avalle to The Times. “He gave his entire life to support young people. We are going to return what he gave us.”

In an odd instance of life imitating art imitating life, while Gutiérrez Benítez’s career as Fray Tormenta was inspired by a movie, his life would inspire two other movies: 1991’s L'Homme au masque d'or starring Jean Reno and 2006’s Nacho Libre starring Jack Black.

@didyoucatchthis

From Priest to Luchador: The Real-Life Inspiration Behind Nacho Libre The cult classic film "Nacho Libre" might seem like pure comedic fiction, but the heart of the story comes from a very real person - Father Sergio Gutiérrez Benítez. Known by his wrestling persona "Fray Tormenta" (Friar Storm), Benítez wasn't just a priest; he was a masked luchador who moonlighted in the ring to raise money for his orphanage. Born in 1945, Benítez dedicated his life to the church. However, his calling to help others extended beyond the walls of the clergy. He founded an orphanage named "La Casa Hogar de los Cachorros de Fray Tormenta" (Fray Tormenta's Home for Puppies), which at times housed over 270 children. To support this endeavor, Benítez donned a red and yellow mask and entered the world of lucha libre. Fray Tormenta's wrestling career spanned over two decades, thrilling audiences with his athleticism and dedication. His identity remained a secret for many years, until it was accidentally revealed. Even after semi-retiring from wrestling in 2011, Benítez continued his work at the orphanage. His legacy lives on through both the children he cared for and "Fray Tormenta Jr.," a former resident inspired to follow in his footsteps. The story of Sergio Gutiérrez Benítez is a testament to the power of faith, compassion, and a well-placed flying elbow drop. #fyp #nacholibre #movies #jackblack

Given the flashy costumes and masks, luchadors are seen as modern day superheroes, but Gutiérrez Benítez has a simpler, humbler take. “What is hidden beneath this mask?” he asked. “The face of a priest who wanted to do good.”

wrestlerorphanagecommunityinspirational storieslucha libreheroes

The Latest

A corgi dog with a rear-leg wheelchair gets ready for a "race" on a basketball court
Heroes

Heroic senior Corgi in a wheelchair competes in halftime dog race

Joseph Medicine Crow
Heroes

A Native American became war chief of the Crow tribe through his WWII service

Fray Tormenta
Heroes

A Mexican priest turned to pro wrestling to build an orphanage and a legacy

A photo of a surgeon handling the BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart
Health

Man lives with artificial titanium heart for 105 days while awaiting donor transplant

More For You

Jerry Parkin and his chair

Jerry's memory will be honored at his local Burger King.

Photo credit: @kare11

Minnesota Burger King workers bring a heartwarming gift to 91-year-old customer's funeral

The family of 91-year-old Jerry Parkin knew that dear friends would come and pay their respects at his funeral, but were initially puzzled when the morning staff of a local Burger King restaurant showed up. And they didn’t show up empty handed.

“Someone came into the kitchen at church and said, ‘The whole crew of Burger King is here, and they brought a chair,’” said Jenny Olsen, Jerry’s surviving daughter, to News Channel 7 WJHG. “I said, ‘What?’”

Keep ReadingShow less
Chefs Norma Listman and Saqib Keval

Masala y Maíz Chefs Saqib Keval and Norma Listman

Courtesy Masala y Maíz

Mexico City chef Norma Listman honors International Women’s Day march by creating a safe haven for protestors

When Chefs Norma Listman and Saqib Keval opened their restaurant Masala y Maíz in Mexico City, the plan was not just to honor their cultural, culinary backgrounds but to create a new kind of hospitality. They’d have good food and a good restaurant, of course, but they also wanted to show having a life, valuing their staff, giving credit where it’s due, and creating community were not mutually exclusive. Listman and Keval have been able to realize their vision, creating dishes that draw from Mexico, East Africa, and South Asian cultural traditions. It’s a mestizaje, “an organic blending of cultures over generations often in response to colonization & displacement,” they write. Their restaurant has since become lauded the world over, named one of the world’s 100 greatest places, the subject of Netflix’s most recent Chef’s Table season, and so much more.

Listman and Keval always wanted to decolonize what a restaurant could be from traditional Eurocentric ideals. It also became clear they wanted Masala y Maíz to be a feminist restaurant. “Decolonization and feminism go hand-in-hand. I don't think you can have one without the other,” Listman says. “You cannot have a feminist fight without fighting racism and systemic oppression.” Listman, who was born in Mexico but moved to the U.S. to work for many years, returned home in 2016 and came face to face with Mexico’s powerful feminist movement partly in the form of their large-scale International Women’s Day march. Last year, for example, 180,000 women took part to stand up for their rights, protesting violence against women. Masala y Maíz had been open on March 8th, the day of the march, to celebrate the day with special meals, but Listman realized she wanted to be at the march herself. So instead, for the last three years, Masala y Maíz has shut down on March 8th to become a safe haven for protestors. This year, they will also be celebrating the day before by hosting a dinner run by lauded female chefs Isabel Coss, Ana Castro, and Catalina Londoño Ciro.

Keep ReadingShow less
Witold Pilecki's mugshot at Auschwitz

Witold Pilecki is one of the most important historical figures of World War II.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

A WWII Polish officer spied for the Allies by volunteering to be imprisoned in Auschwitz

According to the official records of the Auschwitz prison camp, he was known as Tomasz Serafiński, but was likely commonly called by the prison number tattooed on his arm: 4859. Just another dissident that was rounded up by the Nazis, being at the wrong place at the wrong time. But his real name was Witold Pilecki, an intelligence agent, one of the founders of the Secret Polish Army, and a man who volunteered to be sent to Auschwitz as a spy for the Allied Forces.

Following defeat against Nazi occupation of Poland in 1939, Pilecki remained in the country as part of the Polish underground resistance, translated in English as the “Home Army.” In August of 1940, the Home Army took notice when a group of Polish political opponents were imprisoned in Auschwitz and their families were given telegrams reporting their deaths shortly after. With the Home Army wanting to know what was really going on at this work camp, Pilecki volunteered to investigate.

Keep ReadingShow less
High schooler turns her boring back brace into badass cosplay armor
Via Facebook

High schooler turns her boring back brace into badass cosplay armor

High school can be challenging for any 17-year-old, especially when standing out often leads to whispers, stares, or worse—public ridicule. So, it’s understandable that Maddie Cable, a 17-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, wasn’t thrilled to hear she’d need to wear a bulky plastic brace to school for at least six weeks.

Maddie was in a car accident with her mother in November, resulting in a fractured T12 vertebra. Doctors stabilized her spine with rods and pins, and afterward, she was fitted with a large brace.

Keep ReadingShow less
A 98-year-old WWII veteran with no family ate at Arby's every day, so they gave him free food for life
via Fox7Austin / Twitter

A 98-year-old WWII veteran with no family ate at Arby's every day, so they gave him free food for life

For the past three years, there has hardly been a day when a 98-year-old World War II veteran Doug Parker, known as "Mr. Doug," hasn't either stopped by his local Arby's in Chandler, Arizona for lunch or had it delivered to him. His order? A roast-beef slider with Swiss cheese and a senior drink... Coke with no ice.

Doug eats the same thing for lunch every day because it's one of the few meals that doesn't make him sick. "This is the only place I can get a sandwich or get something to anything else to eat that doesn't hurt my stomach," Doug told Fox 10 Phoenix.

Keep ReadingShow less
Moyer and Hershey at prom and again 35 years later.

Shawn Moyer and Elena Hershey at prom then reunited 35 years later.

Photo credit: ABC 27

Colorado woman donates kidney to prom date 35 years after their big dance

When he was turned down during high school prom season, Shawn Moyer needed a backup date. Fortunately for him, Elena Hershey was willing to go out with him to the prom. Thirty-five years later, Shawn needed a kidney transplant but his wife already donated a kidney. He needed a backup and, once again, Elena Hershey was there for him.

Now living in Colorado, Hershey was coincidentally considering donating her kidney when she heard about Moyer’s need for one from mutual friends back in Pennsylvania where they first met. She then reached out to see if they would be a match. While they weren’t eligible to share organs, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s “paired exchange program” for organs allowed Moyer to be put ahead in line for a matched kidney transplant in exchange for Hershey’s donation. With that, Hershey went under the knife and donated her kidney.

Keep ReadingShow less
Family that walks on all fours has left scientists perplexed
Cover Image Source: YouTube
60 Minutes Australia

Family that walks on all fours has left scientists perplexed

Mankind has evolved from walking on all fours to walking upright. However, a family in Turkey has baffled scientists with their posture. The Ulas family caught world media attention when a 2006 BBC documentary focused on their movement, crawling with all limbs touching the ground like a bear. The documentary, titled "The Family That Walks on All Fours," revealed some of the mysteries surrounding the Ulas family.

In "60 Minutes Australia," Professor Nicholas Humphrey, an evolutionary psychologist from the London School of Economics, studied this family's unusual trait. The Ulas family had 18 children, six of whom were born with the trait causing them to walk on all fours. One of these six has since died. “I never expected that even under the most extraordinary scientific fantasy modern human beings could return to an animal state,” Humphrey said on “60 Minutes Australia.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Paralympian John McFall

John McFall

commons.wikimedia.org

Paralympian doctor approved for space mission to break final frontier for people with physical disabilities

John McFall is a doctor, an athlete, a space enthusiast—and he happens to have a prosthetic leg. When he was 19, he had a motorcycle accident and had to have his right leg amputated. But that didn’t stop him from walking. In fact, it didn’t stop him from running either, and he went on to become a medal-winning Paralympian sprinter representing Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the Paralympics.

Paralympian pictogramAthletics pictogram (Paralympics).svg - Wikipediaen.m.wikipedia.org

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025