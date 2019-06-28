  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    This Woman Was Raised By a Notorious Cult. Here’s How She Finally Got Away.
    by Kirstin Kelley
  2. 2 2
    You've been threading needles wrong your whole life.
    by Orli Matlow
  3. 3 3
    A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity.’
    by Sarah Schuster
  4. 4 4
    White students asked this African-American student to give up his seat. He trolled them to oblivion.
    by Matt Nedostup
  5. 5 5
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Prince William says he’d ‘fully support’ any of his kids if they are gay
    by Heidi Lux
  7. 7 7
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Gay teacher fabulously shuts down homophobic mom who pulled her kids from his class.
    by Bijan Samareh
  9. 9 9
    Jimmy Carter says Russian election interference makes Trump an ‘illegitimate president.’
    by Tod Perry
Culture

Christopher Walken dancing in over 50 movies all perfectly spliced into a single music video.

by Tod Perry

June 28, 2019 at 20:00
Copy Link

The planet is rapidly heating. Fascism is on the rise in the Western world. America is threatening to embark on another useless war in the Middle East. These days, we could all use something to smile about, and few things do a better job at it than watching actor Christopher Walken dance.

A few years back, some genius at HuffPo Entertainment put together a clip featuring Walken dancing in 50 of his films, and it was taken down. But it re-emerged in 2014 and the world has been a better place for it. 

Walken became famous as a serious actor after his breakout roles in “Annie Hall” (1977) and “The Deer Hunter” (1978) so people were pretty shocked in 1981 when he tap-danced in Steve Martin’s “Pennies from Heaven.”

But Walken actually started his career in entertainment as a dancer. He took his first dance lessons at the age of three. “It was very typical for people—and I mean working-class people—to send their kids to dancing school,” he told Interview Magazine. “You’d learn ballet, tap, acrobatics, usually you’d even learn to sing a song,” he later explained to Interview magazine.

As a child, he also studied tap dance and toured in musicals. He even danced with a young Liza Minelli. “I’d been around dancers my whole life, having watched my parents make musicals at MGM, and Chris reminded me of so many of the dancers I knew growing up,” Minelli said according to Entertainment Weekly. “He’s talented in every way.”

Craig Zadan, Executive Producer of “Peter Pan Live!,” agrees with Minelli. “I think that if he had been around in the heyday of MGM, he would have been a big star of musicals on film,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

His dance moves were put center stage in 2001 in Spike Jonze’s video for Fatboy Slim’s song “Weapon of Choice.” Walken says he did it because one day he’ll be too old to cut a rug. “You think, ‘Well, do it now!’ You know, you get too decrepit to dance,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

Share image by Super Epic Video Clips / YouTube

Recently on GOOD
Communities

U.S. company making $750 per day, per child to keep immigrant children in ‘prison-like’ conditions 

At $750 per day, the children could be staying at the Four Seasons hotel.  by Tod Perry
Communities

A Florida 1st grader is collecting PB&J jars to make sure her classmates have enough to eat.

She may be little, but she’s on a big mission to end hunger. by Joe McCarthy
The Planet

What does the dust in your home mean for your health?

You vacuum it, sweep it and wipe it off your furniture. But do you know what it actually is – and how it may affect your health?
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Christopher Walken dancing in over 50 movies all perfectly spliced into a single music video.
Recent
The 21 best jokes from last night’s Democratic debate. 1 day ago Prince William says he’d ‘fully support’ any of his kids if they are gay 2 days ago A Florida woman turned her abusive husband’s guns into the police. She was thrown into jail for armed burglary 3 days ago Woman’s thoughtful response to pro-lifer’s ‘dare’ to google abortion photos exposes what reproductive rights are really about. 4 days ago U.S. company making $750 per day, per child to keep immigrant children in ‘prison-like’ conditions  4 days ago A Florida 1st grader is collecting PB&J jars to make sure her classmates have enough to eat. 4 days ago What does the dust in your home mean for your health? 6 days ago America has its first Native poet laureate and her interview is a must-read. 7 days ago Kamala Harris says her Department of Justice would have ‘no choice’ but to prosecute Trump. 7 days ago The Supreme Court just ruled that Maryland’s ‘Peace Cross’ can stay on public land.  7 days ago Twitter is losing its mind after a woman brings home a super creepy doll from an antique shop.  8 days ago A scientific study just proved that ‘brain supplements’ are completely useless. 8 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers