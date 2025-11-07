A boss demanded his employee come in 5 minutes early. The worker's 5-word question shut it right down.

Banks are going cashless, but are customers ready?

Compton describes her struggle to access her own money at a bank that no longer offers teller cash services. TikTok | @basketballmumma

In her TikTok, Compton explained that she had gone to the bank without her physical card but wasn’t too concerned, assuming she could withdraw cash through the teller. However, that was no longer an option.

“The teller proceeds to tell me they don’t have cash in the bank anymore. You can only get it out through the ATM,” she recalled. The bank employee offered to set up a digital card for her to use at the ATM instead.

But when Compton tried to withdraw her money, she repeatedly got an error message. Frustrated, she returned to the teller, who suggested she try a different bank.

“Luckily for me, I am with another bank, so I transferred every single penny out of that account, closed the account while I was there, and went and got my money out at another bank," she said. "But it just got me thinking about our banking system and where we’re at."

A growing trend toward cashless banking

After being denied cash, Compton decided to close her account and move her money elsewhere. TikTok | @basketballmumma

Compton’s experience isn’t unique. Some major banks have been shifting toward a cashless model, citing decreased demand for in-person cash transactions.

"Some ANZ branches no longer handle cash at the counter but continue to have cash available through our onsite Smart ATMs," an ANZ spokesperson said.

This move reflects a broader global trend as financial institutions push for digital banking solutions. But while some customers are on board, others feel blindsided by these changes.

Customers push back

Many people who saw Compton’s video were shocked that a bank could refuse to handle cash withdrawals.

@planetzeebot commented, "Cash is legal tender, so baffled how a bank cannot have cash. I would have done the same and moved banks too."

Others, like @Iam_calleja_, saw the shift as inevitable: "Well, I mean, we are heading towards a digital economy, so it's becoming something to expect."

But for many, the issue wasn’t just about going digital—it was about control. According to Insider, as financial institutions handle even the smallest transactions, concerns about surveillance and limitations on personal spending grow.

In the months since...

Australia’s cash-or-no-cash debate hasn’t cooled; it’s only gotten louder. ANZ has doubled down on teller-free branches in major cities, with more than 100 locations no longer handling cash at the counter as of March 2025. Victoria, in particular, has emerged as a tipping point. Meanwhile, Macquarie has fully shifted to digital-only cash and cheque services, though customers can still withdraw cash from ATMs.

If banks can't give you cash, why even visit? Photo credit: Canva

Policymakers, for their part, are trying to slow the roll. The Australian Banking Association extended its pause on regional branch closures through 2027, with banks increasingly relying on expanded Bank@Post services (ANZ is set to join by October 2025). The government and regulators are also weighing a national framework to keep cash distribution viable. Treasury floated, but hasn’t yet enacted, a rule that would require cash acceptance for essential purchases. And as the Reserve Bank reports a continued drop in cash access through mid-2024, Commonwealth Bank’s new $3 fee for some over-the-counter withdrawals has ignited backlash and become a political flashpoint.

