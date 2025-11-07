Skip to content
A boss demanded his employee come in 5 minutes early. The worker's 5-word question shut it right down.

His manager insisted he clock in five minutes early, but the employee's simple question about being paid for that time ended the conversation quickly.

A reddit comment

Reddit | u/heyyslat
By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
Nov 07, 2025

A recent viral story online is highlighting the growing tension between management expectations and employees' rights to be paid for their time. The post, from user u/heyyslat, shared a screenshot of a text exchange with a manager from a former warehouse job that perfectly captures the modern push for clear workplace boundaries.

The conversation began when the manager sent a text about punctuality:

“This message is to advise you about punching in late. Make sure you punch in on time every single day. I know you can do it!”


Confused, the employee, who consistently arrived on time for his 7:30 AM shift, pushed back politely. “Hey, I’m honestly just a bit confused because the shifts start at 7:30 and I’ve been punching in at 7:30 every day lately,” he wrote on Reddit, adding that a few minutes' difference never mattered as they had to wait for assignments anyway.

The manager’s response revealed the real issue: he didn't want the employee to be on time; he wanted him to be early. “Try punching in at 7:25 tomorrow, that’s all I ask,” the manager replied.

The Perfect Question

Instead of arguing or agreeing, the employee responded with a simple, powerful question that cut to the heart of the matter: “Will the five minutes be paid?”


The manager’s response?

Silence.

The perfect shutdown was applauded across Reddit, with users praising the employee for standing up to the expectation of unpaid labor. As user u/extendo_64 commented, “Lol he shut up real quick when you asked him that. Unless you’re trying to grow in the company there’s no reason to!”


workplace boundaries, unpaid labor, quiet quitting, great resignation, Reddit, viral stories, employee rights, micromanagement A Reddit commentReddit | u/TravelerForever

Another user, u/CBguy1983, shared the sentiment: “Oldest routine… ‘get ready for work by clocking in early’…yeah like so many others I dread work the moment I get in my car to go to work.”

While the overwhelming majority sided with the employee, a few commenters felt the manager was in the right. User u/monkey_in_the_gloom wrote, “Manager asking a member of staff to be on time. He’s done nothing wrong... It's a job, not a club. Get up earlier.” That comment, however, was heavily downvoted by the community.

workplace boundaries, unpaid labor, quiet quitting, great resignation, Reddit, viral stories, employee rights, micromanagement Stressed-out employee stares at their computerCanva

The simple text exchange ultimately tapped into a much larger conversation about what employees owe their employers—and the fundamental right to be compensated for every minute of their work.

This article originally appeared last year.

