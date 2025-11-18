Skip to content
'Please call me': A boss's attempt to 'fire' a contract worker backfires spectacularly

Contractor has the most badass response after being ordered to attend office meetings.

Man lies in bed texting with overlay of screenshot of the exchange

Image of man via Canva; screenshot via Reddit
Nov 18, 2025

The ongoing cultural pushback against toxic work environments has given rise to some legendary stories of workers standing up for themselves. One of the most famous examples comes from an independent contractor named Caleb, whose viral text exchange with a "boss" is a masterclass in knowing your worth—and your contract.

Caleb, a freelancer, posted the exchange on Twitter (now X), where it was later picked up by Bored Panda and Reddit. "Being an independent contractor sucks for a lot of reasons, but it also affords you the unique ability to tell people to f*ck off in delightful ways," he captioned the tweet.

The exchange begins with a message from a "middle management nerd," as Caleb later described him, trying to enforce rules that didn't apply.


Independent contractor
byu/Not_The_Hero_We_Need inSipsTea


"Hi Caleb, I was just informed you weren't on the morning stand-up call this morning. How come?" the boss asked.

Caleb’s reply was blunt: "Yeah, dude, I was asleep. I basically never join those."

The boss then tried to pull rank, writing, "Going forward, morning meetings are a requirement for employment, and I expect you to be on the next call tomorrow at 9 AM EST." But Caleb, as an independent contractor, knew his rights. "Man that sucks for you guys, but I'm not an employee. My contract says nothing about required hours or daily meetings," he replied.

This led to the boss's final, empty threat: "You REALLY need an attitude adjustment! If you aren't on the next call, you're fired. Your choice."

Caleb's response was a perfect checkmate. "You can fire me if you want, but you guys have to pay me through the 18th of next month, regardless so I'm definitely sleeping in tomorrow. Enjoy your meeting. You guys really ought to read the contracts you have us sign sometime. Pretty wild stuff in there," he replied.

The power dynamic shifted instantly. The boss's next text was a single, panicked "Please call me."

Caleb's was even simpler: "No."

The boss continued to text, stating they had "no authority to fire him" and asking him to finish his work. But the damage was done. "Incredible. I was just about to call and tell him I'd finish, then I saw this," Caleb later tweeted. "According to them, my contract actually was terminated. So, in regards to finishing, absolutely not. Your department is a mess, and your employees have no clue what they're doing. I have no interest in discussing this further. Don't text me again."

Caleb's stand is part of a much larger, global conversation about work-life boundaries. In France, for example, a law gives employees the legal right to disconnect after hours. As French workplace expert Xavier Zunigo told The Guardian, “There’s a real expectation that companies will seize on the ‘right to disconnect’ as a protective measure.”

This article originally appeared three years ago.

independent contractor, Caleb, @BirdRespecter, toxic workplace, Great Resignation, text exchange, worker's rights, contracts, Bored Panda, The Guardian
