  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Don't Stop Eating Food: Soylent's Dystopian Meals Are Not The Future
    by Leah Kirts
  2. 2 2
    This Very Funny Comic Perfectly Shows the Differences Between Generations 
    by Craig Carilli
  3. 3 3
    Woman Shows Horrors Of Animal Testing By Voluntarily Undergoing Them Herself 
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    Wendy’s Scorches Twitter Troll In Magnificent Clap Back
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  5. 5 5
    Small Bavarian Town Fights Back Against Neo-Nazis in Hilariously Perfect Way
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  6. 6 6
    Obama Signs Bill Protecting Atheists And Humanists From Persecution 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Elizabeth Warren Hinting At 2020 White House Run
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    Vegetarians Just Proved Everybody Wrong In A Big Way
    by Kate Ryan
  9. 9 9
    Dan Rather Has A Message For Journalists Normalizing Trump’s Lies
    by Leo Shvedsky
The Planet

Scientists Discovered A New State Of Water, Proving How Much We Still Don’t Know

by Kate Ryan

January 4, 2017 at 10:15
Copy Link
Image via Pixabay

The growing list of corrections science textbook writers will have to make could make our third grade curriculum practically unrecognizable. In addition to nixing Pluto from the classic lineup of planets in our solar system, teachers may have to add a second liquid state to the traditional phases of water—aka solid ice, liquid, and gas. Researchers presented this fourth state recently in a paper for the International Journal of Nanotechnology. The writers found that, when heated between 122 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit (or 50 and 60 degrees Celsius), water’s physical properties undergo a change that cannot be so easily classified.

But to understand why this is relevant, let’s take a step back. States of matter, as you probably learned in grade school, have to do with the way atoms and molecules arrange themselves depending on the amount of energy present, or lack thereof. Put simply, the higher the temperature, the higher the energy and the more disorganized the atoms become. Less energy is present at cooler temperatures, which is why water molecules are more orderly in a solid ice stage than in vapor. You’ve probably seen some version of this explaining it visually:

Image via University of Waikato

As detailed in this recent paper, researchers found a surprising glitch in water’s physical properties once it reached 122 degrees Fahrenheit, a structural change that appeared to be an extra, less atomically organized liquid phase. Independent researchers will need to conduct follow-up experiments to prove this second liquid state, and should they succeed, the implications could be wide-ranging. Water plays a crucial role in the development of most organisms, which means understanding how it operates could help us better understand our own biological systems on a fundamental level. What this finding proves more than anything, though, is how quickly and easily basic concepts can change. Water’s fourth state may not feel as groundbreaking as discovering the world revolves around the sun, but time will tell how much it may change our understanding of the world in big and small ways. 

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD

Tesco Eliminates ‘Pink Tax’ On Razors

The pink tax costs the average woman $100,000 over a lifetime by Tod Perry
Money

Finland Experiments With The Universal Basic Income

How will it make people behave? by Tod Perry
Infographic The Planet

Mapping The Koch Brothers’ Influence Over Trump’s Environmental Policies

Despite repeated snubs from the fossil-fuel billionaires, the President-elect’s administration is set to be full of their allies by Ben Jervey
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This map shows how the Koch brothers will control Trump's environmental policies. https://t.co/Q3AOLSLUWH https://t.co/6pzxt67w86
Scientists Discovered A New State Of Water, Proving How Much We Still Don’t Know
Recent
Marine Offers An Emotional Response After His Daughter Asked For A Gay Pride Flag 16 minutes ago Worthy Cause Countdown: Get The Lady Tigers To Chicago about 2 hours ago Scientists Discovered A New State Of Water, Proving How Much We Still Don’t Know about 2 hours ago The Gender Gap Is Closing In Youth Sports, But There’s One Big Problem about 2 hours ago Random Act of Sport: Boy Saves Twin Brother With Heroic Feat Of Baby Strength about 4 hours ago Celebrity Booted From Ellen's Show After Making Homophobic Remarks about 18 hours ago Dan Rather Has A Message For Journalists Normalizing Trump’s Lies about 19 hours ago Tesco Eliminates ‘Pink Tax’ On Razors about 20 hours ago Finland Experiments With The Universal Basic Income about 20 hours ago Mapping The Koch Brothers’ Influence Over Trump’s Environmental Policies about 21 hours ago Retired Boxing Star Opens About His Post-Career Battle With Depression about 22 hours ago See Tesla’s ‘Autopilot’ In Action As The Car Predicts A Crash, Then Brakes To Avoid It about 22 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers