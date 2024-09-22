Autistic girl breaks down after being given straight Ds at school. So her dad made her a special report card

Autistic children struggle with learning disabilities since their brains work differently from others. The school environment can be a sensory overload for them and classwork, assignments, and tests add to the neurological burden. In June 2018, a 10-year-old autistic child named Sophie Jackson was dejected when she returned with D’s on her report card and felt as if she had “let everyone down.” It was then that her father Shane Jackson (@ShaneJacks) created his own version of a report card to lift her spirits.

Sophie was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) at the age of three, as per The Mirror. When she returned home with a report card containing poor grades, her father didn’t want her to feel bad about things beyond her control. “Sophie and my partner were so upset, mainly because she had tried so hard,” Shane wrote.

So, Shane did something out of the ordinary to cheer up his little girl and created "his" report card which highlighted Sophie’s good qualities, skills, and strengths. Unlike the school’s report card which highlighted what she was not good at, this report card focussed on what she was good at. The remarkable report card handwritten by him and titled “Dad’s report card,” comprised entries like “funny,” “loves dogs,” and “drawing and making robots,” for which he gave Sophie an “A.” In other entries like “Imagination” and “Best Daughter Ever,” Sophie received an “A+.” Shane's idea worked and he recalled that the smile on her face was “extraordinary.” He also told HuffPost, "She loved it and has been so upbeat since I gave it to her."

Shane posted a screengrab of this report card in a tweet that instantly went viral with more than 56,000 likes and 1,300 comments. “My daughter who has ASD received straight Ds on her report today. She cried and said ‘I’ve let everyone down.’ This is my report card for her,” the father wrote in the tweet, and people praised him for his supportive parenting. “Classy. Well done. Hope she’s rebooted,” commented @tcamerontodd. @vinumaloes said, “Undoubtedly a more fair assessment with high-quality rubrics applied.”

My daughter who has ASD received straights Ds on her report today. She cried and said “I’ve let everyone down” this is my report card for her. pic.twitter.com/godh2iiQ88 — Shane Jackson (@ShaneJacks) June 27, 2018

Lauding Shane further, @Que3m wrote, “Good job parenting & helping Sophie see there is more to life than official reports.” Shane also reflected that “Report time can be hard, just need to focus on the positives of each child and focus on each of their unique skills.”

No doom and gloom here - she is happy, doing well in our eyes. 👍 pic.twitter.com/VyhXvlaamX — Shane Jackson (@ShaneJacks) June 28, 2018

To inspire his daughter further, Shane created an X account (@SophieJ36713466) exclusively for Sophie’s artwork and invited people to follow it. Just two days after receiving her “dad’s report card,” Sophie came up with the idea of creating a similar report card for her dad. “I thought I would do a report card for my Dad,” she wrote in a tweet. Titled “Sophie’s report card,” the card included entries such as “is annoying,” “loves me,” “makes me a twitter account,” “funny,” and “best dad ever.” Sadly, he received a “B” in “funny” but didn’t do so bad, as he scored an A+ for being the best dad ever.

hey, i thought i would do a report card for my Dad. if anyone else wants to do one for their dad or mum, you can reply with a photo of it to this tweet. should be fun! pic.twitter.com/EOplorNlQS — SophieSSmile (@SophieJ36713466) June 29, 2018

@dramelaladwani commented on her post writing, “Both of you (the dad & the daughter) are amazing. This situation is very inspiring for many parents.” @franallard said, “I wish my daughter made a card like this for me.”