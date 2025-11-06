A bartender saved a woman from a dangerous date after she used a discreet bar code for help

First dates with strangers, especially those arranged through apps, can be a source of anxiety. As people, particularly women, navigate the potential dangers of nightlife, a system of subtle codes has emerged to signal for help. Bartender Benji Spears (@benjispears) is going viral for a TikTok video that not only reenacts a dangerous situation but also clearly explains a safety code that could save a life.

In the video, Spears reenacts a scene where he notices a woman on a date who looks visibly uncomfortable and distressed. He spots the "trouble" in the couple's body language and walks over to check on them, asking if they need water. The woman, understanding the opportunity, orders an "angel shot with lime."

Spears' demeanor in the skit shows he immediately understands the code. He stays with the woman and makes conversation, telling a colleague to fetch some "lime" as a pretext. The video then shows Spears calmly asking the man to step away before he escorts the woman to safety.

@benjispears #greenscreen The Angel Shot could save your life 🥰 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #serverlife #bartender #funny #comedy #trend #trending #food #cooking

After the reenactment, Spears explains the life-saving code. "Angel shots are becoming more common and more known throughout all bars and it's being brought to bartenders' attention," he says. "An angel shot is key, it can save you or your best friend's life and it's something we should all know about."

He then breaks down the three variations:

Angel Shot with Lime: This is the most urgent signal. "You are indicating to the bartender that you need the police," Spears explains. The staff will then notify a manager and get law enforcement involved.

This is the most urgent signal. "You are indicating to the bartender that you need the police," Spears explains. The staff will then notify a manager and get law enforcement involved. Angel Shot Neat: This signals, "You need someone, a bartender or security, to walk you to your car because you don't feel safe."

This signals, "You need someone, a bartender or security, to walk you to your car because you don't feel safe." Angel Shot on the Rocks: This tells the bartender, "You need the bartender to call you an Uber, a Lyft, or a taxi so they can get you home safely."

The video, which has amassed over 8 million views, is being praised for its clear and vital information. "I think this is a great learning lesson," Benji concludes. "Everyone should know about the angel shot."

A bartender makes a drink Canva

The comment section is filled with confirmation of the code's real-world impact. One user wrote, "An angel shot with lime actually did save my life. Thank you for posting this." Another shared a similar system in the UK: "In the UK, we have 'ask for Angela'... and it means the exact same thing: please help me."

This type of bystander intervention is proving to be a critical tool for safety. As the original article notes, a 2024 randomized study titled Safer Bars found that when bar staff received training to recognize warning signs of "alcohol-related sexual aggression," they were "more likely to step in during potentially dangerous situations."

You can follow Benji Spears (@BenjiSpears) on TikTok for more bartending content.

This article originally appeared 4 years ago.