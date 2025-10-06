Skip to content
Quick-thinking bartender’s secret note saves women from creepy guy at bar

He disguised the message as a receipt, giving them a sligh way to signal for help.

A bartender pours a drink

Canva
By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
Oct 06, 2025

It’s an unfortunately common scenario: two friends trying to enjoy a night out are interrupted by a man who won’t take no for an answer. But for Trinity Allie and her friend at a bar in Florida, the situation took a welcome turn when the bartender, Max Gutierrez, noticed what was happening and decided to intervene in the most discreet way possible.

The story became a viral sensation after Allie shared the experience on X. "This man was harassing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt!" she wrote.

The note, cleverly disguised as a check on a clipboard, offered a silent and safe way to ask for help. It read: "If this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder, and I will have him removed."



The simple, non-verbal signal gave the women control without forcing a direct confrontation. When the man’s behavior persisted, Gutierrez stepped in and forcefully told him to leave, with Allie recalling he yelled, "You need to get [...] away from these girls who clearly are not interested!"

As Allie's post gained traction online, the story eventually made its way to Reddit, where Gutierrez himself confirmed the details and offered his perspective. He explained that his ability to read the room and handle such situations doesn't come from a formal manual. "It's something you just pick up from mentor bartenders," he wrote.

Gutierrez elaborated on his thought process, showing the careful consideration that goes into bystander intervention. "Eventually, you become pretty good at reading people. This guy was giving off very weird vibes for quite a while... I try to give people a chance, let the girls tell him no and leave it at that, but he didn’t take no for an answer and kept pestering them. So eventually, I kind of yelled at him and made him leave lol."



He also noted that a direct, public call-out is often the best way to de-escalate. "Calling them out in front of people is usually enough to get them to turn tail and walk away," he shared.

Days later, Gutierrez proved his commitment to maintaining a safe environment was not a one-time event. He posted an update that drew even more praise: "The guy I kicked out Sunday night came back to the bar JUST NOW for a beer, told him I wouldn’t serve him."

His firm stance solidified his status as a local hero, sparking widespread conversations online about the crucial role service industry workers can play in ensuring public spaces are safe for everyone.

This article originally appeared earlier this year. It has been updated.

