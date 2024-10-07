BJ Novak provided proof that Cadbury eggs were shrinking in size back in 2007

According to Investopedia, skrinkflation "is the practice of reducing the size of a product while maintaining its sticker price. Raising the price per given amount is a strategy employed by companies, mainly in the food and beverage industries, to stealthily boost profit margins."

We experience this every day when we look at products we've bought for years and become suspicious that they're getting smaller.

Easter candy hoarder and actor, B.J. Novak, ("The Office," "Inglorious Basterds"), noticed something fishy about the size of Cadbury Eggs and brought them to Conan O'Brien's attention back in 2007 in this hilarious clip.

This article originally appeared four years ago.

