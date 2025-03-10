Skip to content
A company in England has created a banana that stays fresh 12 hours after it's peeled

"60% of exported bananas go to waste before reaching the consumer."

A genetically modified banana could dramatically reduce food waste

Cecily Knobler
Cecily Knobler
Mar 10, 2025
So often, many of us go to the grocery store, pick out produce, and put it in the crisper. Then a few days later, we take it out of the crisper, notice it has gone bad, and throw it straight into the trash (or compost). Rinse and repeat. To call that a waste would be an understatement, especially considering the food scarcity crisis all across the world.

Now Tropic, a biotech company in England, is helping to solve this issue by genetically engineering bananas that don't go bad for 12 hours after they're peeled.

Tropic's website lists their goals and procedures quite transparently: "By fast-forwarding natural breeding techniques, we develop improved varieties of tropical crops that are easier to cultivate and healthier for people and the planet."

yellow bananasRipe bananaspxhere.com

They also provide some pretty shocking statistics that might help put the importance of what their researchers are doing into perspective: "Tropic's non-browning bananas have the potential to significantly reduce food waste and CO2 emissions along the supply chain by more than 25%, as over 60% of exported bananas go to waste before reaching the consumer. This innovative product can support a reduction in CO2 emissions equivalent to removing two million passenger vehicles from the road each year."

With the world's population growing at a massive rate, scientists have been eager to find solutions to food shortages and rising CO2 emissions. It's why researchers are so excited about the continuous breakthroughs in GMOs (genetically modified organisms)—though some have been skeptical in the last few decades.

In a 2015 piece for Scientific American, writer Stefaan Blancke explains why some people might fear it, citing the "Frankenfood" controversy: "In the context of opposition to GMOs, genetic modification is deemed 'unnatural,' and biotechnologists are accused of 'playing God.' The popular term 'Frankenfood' captures what is at stake: by going against the will of nature in an act of hubris, we are bound to bring enormous disaster upon ourselves."

But he hopes the tide is turning: "Emphasizing the benefits of current and future GM applications—improved soil structures because herbicide-resistant crops require less or no tilling, higher income for farmers in developing countries, reduced vitamin A deficiency, virus and drought resistance, to name a few—might constitute the most effective approach to changing people’s minds."

In the 2021 article, "Can gene editing reduce postharvest waste and loss of fruit, vegetables, and ornamentals?" on Nature.com, they take an even stronger stance on the importance of genetic modification: "Plant gene editing may be the greatest innovation in plant breeding since the Green Revolution."

The Green Revolution was led by agronomist Norman Borlaug, who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Congressional Gold Medal, and a Nobel Peace Prize in 1970 for "his contributions having such an impact on food production, particularly in Asia and in Latin America." He later went on to help course-correct the effects of severe drought in many African countries, literally saving millions of lives.

But it doesn't just stop with bananas. In the article, "Gene-edited non-browning bananas could cut food waste, scientists say, "The Guardian notes, "Other research teams are working on lettuce that wilts more slowly, bruise-resistant apples and potatoes, and identifying the genes that determine how quickly grapes and blueberries shrivel."

closeup of blueberries on the bushHow we treat produce could be changing for the better.commons.wikimedia.org

The article also shares that researchers at the Khalifa Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology aim to use gene-editing to help the growth of other food, specifically with the ripening process. Senior research associate at the Center Martin Kottackal Ph.D. shares, “We’re working on tomato, lettuce, eggplant. They’re all in the pipeline."

woman looking up toward the sky; earth from space

This is the good news we need right now.

Photo credit: Canva/Wikimedia Commons

New MIT study says 'quantified proof' Earth's ozone layer is healing

In 1985, a sizable hole in our planet’s ozone layer was discovered in the Antarctic region, causing ultraviolet radiation from the sun to impact the Earth without the ozone acting as a buffer. Since then, scientists and world leaders have posited theories as how to heal up the hole. Today, a new study led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is not only showing that the hole is healing, but it is healing due to mankind’s worldwide efforts.

The ozone layer helps act as a filter or buffer for ultraviolet (UV) rays that come from the sun. While UV rays have some positive effects, there are serious problems when the biosphere is overexposed, according to NASA. Overexposure of UV rays caused by a weakened ozone layer causes issues in the production and yield of crops such as rice, soybeans, and corn. It not only disrupts our food sources, but how other plants and animals eat as overexposure can disrupt photosynthesis in certain plant life and reduce the population of phytoplankton in the ocean. Phytoplankton is not only a food source for many fish species, but also stores large amounts of carbon, which is also an environmental issue.

Old people dancing

You're not getting older, you're getting better.

Photo credit: Canva

Seniors reveal the 5 things that make getting old better than being young

There is one constant that happens the longer you stay alive: you get old. No matter the facial creams, exercise, diet, and pills that show up to promise otherwise, the longer you get to live on this planet, the older you will become. But getting old isn’t as bad as you may think. In fact, you might look forward to it.

Sure, you’ll likely be slower and lose some hair on your scalp while your body grows new ones elsewhere, but there are some perks to getting old that come along with the negative. The older folks on Reddit shared the best parts about being old, and experts have some insight into what makes getting old great.

social media post with scientists

AMU is offering a lifeline to American scientists who want to continue their research.

Photo credit: LinkedIn/Canva

French university offers jobs to American scientists afraid of government censorship

As the current federal government in the U.S. has been freezing or cutting funding for several research grants, a French university has stepped in with an offer for American scientists. Aix Marseille University (AMU) is offering a program for them to continue projects that have been compromised or cut off.

“The program is called ‘Safe Place for Science,’ and will provide 15 million Euros in funding for some 15 researchers over a 3-year period,” said Clara Bufi, a spokesperson for Aix Marseille University, in an interview with 404 Media. “It targets, but is not limited to, climate and environment, health, and human and social sciences.”

A sick person sitting on their couch

Scientists have made a potential breakthrough, discovering a new part of the human immune system.

Photo credit: Canva

Scientists discover a new part of the human immune system that could cure superbugs

Scientists in Israel have discovered a new part of the human immune system, shedding light on a potential "untapped source of natural antibiotics." The research focuses on protaesomes, structures inside cells that, according to the Israel Cancer Research Fund, essentially function as "cellular garbage cans," helping remove "unwanted or damaged proteins and helping the immune system recognize harmful invaders and cancer cells."

Now, as detailed in the scientific journal Nature and illuminated by the BBC, the new study has "addressed a question that remained unanswered for decades," showing that proteasomes can detect bacteria in cells—and then use old proteins as defense against that bacteria."

Woman chewing on pencil

Research is showing that chewing on your wooden pencil could help your memory when studying.

Photo credit: Canva

Study shows chewing on wood might be better for your brain than chewing gum

If you’re looking to improve your brain’s health, Korean university research is showing after dinner you should pass on chewing gum and start gnawing on your toothpick. Researchers at Kyungpook National University have found in a published study that the act of chewing increases blood flow and influences brain activity, along with finding that chewing wood could specifically improve your memory.

Previous studies concluded that chewing helped the brain given that it increases blood flow, allowing the brain to get more oxygen and nutrients quicker to help it function. However, the brain over time suffers through oxidative stress from reactive oxygen species, harmful molecules that damage brain cells. One way the brain protects itself from this stress is releasing antioxidants, which includes glutathione. Glutathione neutralizes these reactive oxygen species.

Blind student holding a model of a hawk's head

3D models can help blind students better understand how the world around them looks.

Photo credit: Australian Broadcasting Company/Justin Hewitson

3D printing is helping blind students “feel” art, history, and other school subjects

Being a student who’s blind makes learning a bit different compared to their sighted peers. Most artwork is experienced through audio descriptions, an animal’s appearance is often imagined than known, and the phrase “bird’s-eye view” means very little when reading a map. However, 3D printing is literally putting more knowledge at the fingertips of blind and low-vision students at the South Australia School for Vision Impaired.

Through the work of models 3D printed by researchers at University of Sydney and Modash University, the visually-impaired students are able to receive a more enhanced learning experience to better understand certain subjects on par with sighted students.

NASA says these 18 plants are the best at naturally filtering the air in your home
Plants great for filtering the air in your home.
via Nasa

NASA says these 18 plants are the best at naturally filtering the air in your home

In the late '80s, NASA sought ways to purify air in its space stations. To achieve this, they conducted a study to find the best plants for filtering toxins and converting carbon dioxide into oxygen.

In 1989, their results were published in a clean air study that provided a definitive list of the plants that are most effective at cleaning indoor air.

Pouring a cup of tea

Brewing tea can remove harmful metals from the water.

Photo credit: Canva

Northwestern University study shows brewing tea removes lead, toxic metals from water

Researchers at Northwestern University have discovered another benefit for tea drinkers. A recent study revealed that brewing tea actually removes harmful and toxic metals such as cadmium and lead from the water. They have found that the heavy metal ions stick to the tea leaves and are trapped on them upon brewing. This means that the tea is safer to drink than the water used to make it!

The study published in ACS Food Science and Technology showed that the tea leaves acted as an absorbing filter for those heavy metals in the brewed water, with varying success depending on the type of tea, tea bag, and steeping time. The scientists found that the most effective combination of removing toxic metals through brewing would be to brew finely powdered black tea through a paper tea bag with a long steeping time.

