Conan O'Brien salutes 'selfless' Kennedy Center workers while accepting Mark Twain Prize

In the first major event at the Kennedy Center since President Trump's takeover of the cultural institution, Conan O'Brien accepted the 2025 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. And while he showed appreciation to the numerous comedy giants in attendance (including Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, and David Letterman), the Late Night legend saved a salute for the Kennedy Center employees who've brought these prestigious honors to life.

"A special thanks to all the beautiful people who have worked here at the Kennedy Center for years and who are worried about what the future might bring," he said during his acceptance speech, as shown in footage aired by D.C.-area TV station NBC4 Washington. "My eternal thanks for their selfless devotion to the arts."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The setting was clearly teed up for political satire, given the cultural backdrop: In February, Trump removed the Kennedy Center's president, board chair, and the 18 board members appointed by President Biden, installing himself as chairman. "At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN," Trump wrote on social media. "I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture." (“I want to make sure it runs properly,” Trump later added, while taking questions onboard Air Force One, according to People. “We don’t need woke at the Kennedy Center, and we don’t need—some of the shows were terrible. They were a disgrace that they were even put on.”)

O'Brien, who was named the Twain Prize winner in mid-January, addressed the Trump takeover—with reliable sarcasm—while speaking to reporters at the event. "I think it’s his priority right now, the Kennedy Center," he said with a laugh. "Only he knows his priorities best. There’s a lot going on in the world, but probably taking control of the Kennedy Center should be at the top of the list." While on stage, comedian John Mulaney also jokingly referred to the award as "the 26th and final Mark Twain Prize for American Humor."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

According to Vulture , O'Brien spoke during his acceptance speech about the significance of what Twain represents. "[He] was allergic to hypocrisy and he loathed racism,” the comedian said. “Twain was suspicious of populism, jingoism, imperialism, the money excess of the Gilded Age and any expression of mindless American might or self-importance. Above all, Twain was a patriot in the best sense of the word. He loved America but knew it was deeply flawed. Twain wrote, ‘Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.”

But the event was also personal for O'Brien in multiple ways. He gave a special nod to Letterman, whom he replaced as NBC's Late Night host in 1993: "To be handed this award by David Letterman is, to be honest, very hard for me to comprehend," he said. To reporters, he emphasized just how much this honor means to him: "It focuses on comedy and everything I love. Other awards, they’ll have a section that’s about comedy or variety, but this is one that’s just about American humorists, so it’s the granddaddy, if you think about it." He also recognized his late parents, who died in December 2024—a mere three days apart. "My one regret is that they’re not here for this," he said. "They would have loved this one."

The Kennedy Center ceremony—which also featured Stephen Colbert, Sarah Silverman, Tracy Morgan, Nikki Glaser, Bill Burr, and Kumail Nanjiani, among others—will stream starting May 4 on Netflix.