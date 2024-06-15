Cosmonaut told to evacuate area quickly after he encountered a strange 'blob' growing outside ISS

A spacecraft is designed with many complex components such as engines, steering systems, communication systems, and more. One of them is “coolant.” A part of the spacecraft’s “thermal control system,” it is designed to maintain controlled temperatures inside the craft. In October 2023, a team of Russian astronauts discovered a leak in their spacecraft’s coolant, which led them to discover a gigantic blob that could have been toxic. When they reported it to Roscosmos (Russian Space Agency), they were asked to leave the area immediately.

Image Source: In this handout provided by NASA, Expedition 58 Soyuz Commander Oleg Kononenko of Roscosmos, attends a press conference on December 2, 2018, at the Cosmonaut Hotel in Kazakhstan. (Photo by Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via Getty Images)

Two October spacewalks have been postponed to give ground teams time to look at data from a faulty backup radiator on the @Space_Station. New dates will be announced later. Details: https://t.co/ExK7Djc47d pic.twitter.com/ld5UVo1yUD — NASA (@NASA) October 11, 2023

Cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub of Roscosmos were on board the International Space Station (ISS) when the leak from a backup radiator, mounted on the Nauka module launched in 2021, was discovered. Along with his fellow cosmonaut, Kononenko spacewalked to fix the leaking radiator on October 25, as reported by Space.com. They carried out their extravehicular activity (EVA) to identify and photograph the radiator responsible for the leak.

Two spacewalks are postponed as mission managers continue reviewing data from a coolant leak on a backup radiator that has now ceased. https://t.co/pki3w7RcKB — International Space Station (@Space_Station) October 11, 2023

Kononenko initially reported, "The radiator is clean. I don't see anything...I do not see any traces of coolant," as per CBS. However, soon enough, he stumbled upon a cluster of “holes” or “black spots” on the radiator panel while he was inspecting the source of the leak. "The holes have very even edges like they've been drilled through," Kononenko was quoted as saying by Space.com, "There are lots of them. They are spread in a chaotic manner."

Cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub opened the hatch on the Poisk module at 1:49pm ET, beginning their seven-hour spacewalk. https://t.co/TaSs6UROBD — International Space Station (@Space_Station) October 25, 2023

At this time, the cosmonauts were equipped with cloth towels to soak up any liquid pooling outwards, but the “droplets” had clumped together to form a gigantic “blob” around the leaking coolant body. This made it impossible for them to stop the water blob with pieces of cloth. When this blob reached Kononenko’s safety tether, he was ordered to leave the area immediately by ISS. A rescue spacewalk was arranged, and the cosmonauts left the site.

A helmet cam view from cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko shows spacewalker Nikolai Chub inspecting and photographing the external radiator on the Nauka module. Watch live… https://t.co/cx8fKGlctT pic.twitter.com/xGpUvABOXu — International Space Station (@Space_Station) October 25, 2023

They fitted a small radar antenna to the module’s outer side and launched a nano-satellite that failed to sail. Kononenko then secured the tether inside a bag, in case it was contaminated with ammonia or other toxic substances. As per NASA, a spacecraft’s coolant has heated ammonia that circulates through the radiators located on the exterior of the ISS. The ammonia circulates in loops and releases the waste heat into space through radiation. While inspecting the coolant leak, Kononenko was doubtful that the ammonia might have seeped inside his safety tether. And so, they retreated from the area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Space Station (@iss)

After a 7-hour and 41-minute spacewalk, the hatch shut closed on October 26. It was Chub’s first spacewalk, and the sixth for Kononenko. After this, engineers were examining the possible causes behind the coolant leak. Although the exact source of the leak was not identified, it was said that the radiator, which the cosmonauts isolated, would be fixed in a future spacewalk.