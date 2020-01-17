GOOD

The cost of having a baby even with insurance equals average the monthly income of a woman

Heidi Lux
01.17.20
upload.wikimedia.org

Childbirth is the number one reason American women visit the hospital, and it ain't cheap. In fact, it's getting more and more expensive. A new study published in Health Affairs found that the cost of having a baby with employer-sponsored health insurance increased by almost 50% in the past seven years.

The study evaluated "trends in cost-sharing for maternity care for women with employer-based health insurance plans, before and after the Affordable Care Act," which was signed into law in 2010. The study looked at over 657,061 women enrolled in large employer-sponsored health insurance plans who delivered babies between 2008 and 2015, as these plans tend to cover more than plans purchased by small businesses or individuals.

RELATED: Men are paid more than women - even when they're on parental leave

In 2008, women with employer-provided health insurance payed around $3,000 out of pocket on labor and delivery, but by 2015, that number had risen to $4,500. However, the actual cost billed for the birth remained the same during the seven-year period. The average woman makes $41,000 a year, or around $3,400 a month, which means that having a baby now costs more than a month's salary.

The results were a shock to the study's authors. "I was completely surprised that the phenomenon of having to pay something out of pocket for maternity care was almost universal," Michelle Moniz, an assistant professor in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Michigan and the study's lead author said.

The study authors cite the high rise in deductibles for the increase. The study found that the percentage of women with deductibles rose from 69% to 87% during this seven-year time period. "98% of people had some out-of-pocket cost by the end of the study," Moniz said.

Having children is expensive. "These expenses are coming at a time when most of my patients are thinking of everything else on their baby list — a crib, a car seat, everything they need to keep their newborn safe — and they aren't expecting a bill like this," Moniz said.

According to the USDA, the average cost of caring for a child during its first year of life is $13,000. "The women in this study were all working, so we imagine that many would be planning for childcare costs when they returned to work," Moniz said.

RELATED: A former Miss World contestant was disqualified for being a mom. Now she's fighting back.

On top of that, the expenses of having a child are often a surprise. "Most Americans have very little money set aside for an unexpected healthcare costs. 45% of pregnancies in the U.S. are unplanned," Moniz said. "For many women, the costs we noted in this study were not expected, which magnifies their impact."

The study only looked at women who were covered by insurance, but the cost of having a child without insurance is much, much higher. Having a child can cost up to around $32,000 without insurance. As if the pain of labor wasn't bad enough…

babies health insurance healthcare

U.S. cancer death rates are declining. Here's what we're doing right

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Cancer is still the second leading cause of death after heart disease for both men and women. The American Cancer Society predicts that 2020 will bring almost 1.8 million new cancer cases and 600,000 cancer deaths, but there's also some good news. The American Cancer Society recently published a report in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians stating the U.S. cancer death rates experienced the largest-single year decline ever reported.

Between 2016 and 2017, cancer death rates fell by 2.2%. While cancer death rates have been steadily falling over the past three decades, it's normally by 1.5% a year. Cancer death rates have dropped by 29% since 1991, which means that there have been 2.9 million fewer cancer deaths in the past three decades than there would have been if the mortality rate had remained constant.

Keep Reading
smoking american cancer society health cancer death rate cancer
Health

Rupert Murdoch's son bravely rips Fox News for pushing climate change lies

The Australian bushfires have claimed 27 human lives, an estimated 1 billion animals are feared dead, and thousands of properties have been completely decimated.

The fires were caused by extreme heat and dryness, the result of 2019 being the country's hottest year on record, with average temperatures 1.52C above the 1961-1990 average.

The area hit hardest by the fires, New South Wales, also had its hottest year on record, with temperatures rising 1.95C above average.

Keep Reading
rupert murdoch climate change denial science fox news lies james murdoch fox news james murdoch rips fox news
The Planet

A doctor's pro-vaccination dance video is the wholesome mic drop the world needs right now

Dr. Nicole Baldwin is a pediatrician in Cincinnati, Ohio who is so active on social media she calls herself the Tweetiatrician.

She also has a blog where she discusses children's health issues and shares parenting tips.

Keep Reading
dr. nicole bakdwin vaccine tiktok vaccinations pro-vax pediatricians webmd anti-vaxxers on twitter
Health