Men are paid more than women - even when they're on parental leave

Heidi Lux
12.05.19
Offering parental leave for new fathers could help close the gender gap, removing the unfair "motherhood penalty" women receive for taking time off after giving birth. However, a new study finds that parental leave also has a pay gap. Men are less likely to take time off, however, when they do, they're more likely to get paid for it.

A survey of 2,966 men and women conducted by New America found that men are more likely to receive paid parental leave. Over half (52%) of fathers had fully paid parental leave, and 14% of fathers had partially paid parental leave. In comparison, 33% of mothers had fully paid parental leave and 19% had partially paid parental leave.

Women are more likely to accept unpaid parental leave, partly because they need physical recovery time. Forty percent of women said they had to take unpaid parental leave, while only 28% of men said they took unpaid parental leave. In other words, men aren't taking time off unless they're getting paid for it. It ties into the current cultural expectations of men being the "breadwinners" and women being the "caregivers."

Money is a factor in why men aren't taking time off work after the birth of a child. Eighty seven percent of respondents said that money was the top reason why men didn't opt to go on parental leave. However, both men and women reported an equal need for paid parental leave, with 30% of respondents of either gender stating they need parental leave. "The central theme of this report is that men and women both want to take leave and men are less likely to take it," said Amanda Lenhart, deputy director at the Better Life Lab at New America, who worked on the report told the Huffington Post.

The survey didn't discuss how long the parental leave was, however other research has found that men tend to take shorter absences from work. A study conducted by the Pew Research Center found that the average parental leave for men is one week and 11 weeks for women.

New America recommends fixing the problem by changing the culture. "American values around men and caregiving have evolved tremendously in recent decades," the report's authors write. "It's time for our policy structures and work culture to catch up with them." According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 17% of companies offer paid parental leave, and 89% of companies offer unpaid parental leave. By changing the way we treat fathers, we'll also be changing the way we treat mothers.

6 attractive alternatives to everyday products that are better for the environment

Bans on plastic bags and straws can only go so far. Using disposable products, like grabbing a plastic fork when you're on the go, can be incredibly convenient. But these items also contribute to our growing plastic problem.

Fortunately, you can cut down on the amount of waste you produce by cutting down on disposable products. And even more fortunately, there are sustainable (and cute) replacements that won't damage the environment.

Coconut bowls


Cocostation

Who says sustainable can't also be stylish? These cute coconut bowls were handmade using reclaimed coconuts, making each piece one of a kind. Not only are they organic and biodegradable, but they're also durable, in case your dinner parties tend to get out of hand. The matching ebony wood spoons were polished with the same coconut oil as the bowls.

Cocostation Set of 2 Vietnamese Coconut Bowls and Spoons, $14.99; at Amazon

Solar powered phone charger

Dizaul

Why spend time looking around for an outlet when you can just harness the power of the sun? This solar powered phone charger will make sure your phone never dies as long as you can bask in the sun's rays. As an added bonus, this charger was made using eco-friendly silicone rubber. It's win-win all around.

Dizaul Solar Charger, 5000mAh Portable Solar Power Bank, $19.95; at Amazon, $19.95; at Amazon

Herb garden kit

Planter Pro

Put some green in your life with this herb planter. The kit comes with everything you need to get a garden growing, including a moisture meter that helps you determine if your herbs are getting the right amount of food to flourish. All the seeds included are certified to be non-GMO and non-hybrids, meaning you can have fresh, organic herbs right at your fingertips.

Planter Pro's Herb Garden Cedar Planter, $39.00; at Amazonedar Planter, $39.00; at Amazon

Reusable Keurig cups

K & J

Keurig cups are convenient, but they also create a ton of plastic waste. These Keurig-compatible plastic cups are an easy way to cut down on the amount of trash you create without cutting down on your caffeine. Additionally, you won't have to keep on buying K Cups, which means you'll be saving money and the environment.

K&J Reusable Filter Cups, $8.95 for a set of 4,; at Amazon

Low-flow shower head

Speakman

Low-flow water fixtures can cut down your water consumption, which saves you money while also saving one of the Earth's resources. This shower head was designed with a lighter flow in mind, which means you'll be able to cut down on water usage without feeling like you're cutting down on your shower.

Speakman Low Flow Shower Head, $14.58; at Amazon

Bamboo safety razor

Zomchi

Instead of throwing away a disposable razor every time you shave, invest in an eco-friendly, reusable one. This unisex shaver isn't just sustainable, it's also sharp-looking, which means it would make a great gift for the holidays.

Zomchi Safety Razor, $16.99; at Amazon

green products environment eco-friendly sustainability
The Planet

Watch as over 45,000 stuffed animals are thrown onto the ice in a record-breaking 'Teddy Toss'

via PennLive.com / YouTube

The Hershey Bears set a world Teddy Toss record on Sunday night when fans threw 45,650 stuffed bears onto the ice at Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Fans were instructed to toss their Teddies after the home team scored its first goal. It happened eight minutes into the game when Christian Djoos scored against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Culture

A Trump official stopped by a bar and was greeted with a 'shame invoking tirade' he'll never forget


Ken Cuccinelli could probably use a drink. Of course, stopping by a popular Washington, DC watering hole is what got him into trouble in the first place.

Cuccinelli, the acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, was spotted at the Dubliner by Former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley, who decided to speak his mind about the Trump Administration's immigration policy.

