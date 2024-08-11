NEWS
Couple's Dream House Is Tiny And Perfect. Oh, And Only $22,000.

Makes you realize how much space we're wasting.

Couple's Dream House Is Tiny And Perfect. Oh, And Only $22,000.
Tiny home in the snow | Tiny home in the snow

Tired of the relentless pursuit of the American Dream, Andrew and Gabriella Morrison sold their home, discarded 90% of their belongings, and spent five months planning a clutter-free, simple lifestyle.

They created "hOMe," a 207-square-foot house that, despite its size compared to sprawling McMansions, contains everything a couple needs to be happy.

"When I first read about the tiny house movement a few years ago, I lit up because reflected before me was a way of life that I had been longing for," Gabriella posted on their website. "Uncluttered, environmentally sane, affordable. Conscious living."

They currently live and work at "hOMe," where they are off-grid and debt-free, using the money saved to travel and enjoy time together as a family.

 

Tiny home in the snow.
That's the whole home.
Upstairs looking down.
The stairs
Kitchen
Oven and cabinets
Dinner table
Looking back from kitchen
Another view of dining area
Upstairs in bed with the guitar
This article originally appeared on 09.25.17

