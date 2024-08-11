Tired of the relentless pursuit of the American Dream, Andrew and Gabriella Morrison sold their home, discarded 90% of their belongings, and spent five months planning a clutter-free, simple lifestyle.

They created "hOMe," a 207-square-foot house that, despite its size compared to sprawling McMansions, contains everything a couple needs to be happy.

"When I first read about the tiny house movement a few years ago, I lit up because reflected before me was a way of life that I had been longing for," Gabriella posted on their website. "Uncluttered, environmentally sane, affordable. Conscious living."

They currently live and work at "hOMe," where they are off-grid and debt-free, using the money saved to travel and enjoy time together as a family.

Tiny home in the snow.

That's the whole home.

Upstairs looking down.

The stairs

Kitchen

Oven and cabinets

Dinner table

Looking back from kitchen

Another view of dining area

Upstairs in bed with the guitar

