Makes you realize how much space we're wasting.
Tired of the relentless pursuit of the American Dream, Andrew and Gabriella Morrison sold their home, discarded 90% of their belongings, and spent five months planning a clutter-free, simple lifestyle.
They created "hOMe," a 207-square-foot house that, despite its size compared to sprawling McMansions, contains everything a couple needs to be happy.
"When I first read about the tiny house movement a few years ago, I lit up because reflected before me was a way of life that I had been longing for," Gabriella posted on their website. "Uncluttered, environmentally sane, affordable. Conscious living."
They currently live and work at "hOMe," where they are off-grid and debt-free, using the money saved to travel and enjoy time together as a family.
This article originally appeared on 09.25.17
