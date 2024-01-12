Daughter gifts parents the toys they couldn't have as kids and their reaction is heartwarming

We all have dream toys as kids. Maybe a Barbie, a toy gun, a kitchen set, a car set, maybe even a telescope. But for some reason or another, some of us are never able to have them. As childhood passes, these toys feel like a distant dream, perhaps something vain or useless. But maybe toys for adults should be a thing, so our dream of owning a particular toy at least, isn’t time-bound. Abby on TikTok (@abby69oviedo) decided to give her parents their dream toys and their reactions couldn’t have been more priceless. It just goes to show that every single thing that went into getting those toys was totally worth it.

As the video begins, the parents are seen sitting in their living room with big presents in their hands. The title reads, “Giving my parents gifts they could never have as kids.” It makes you wonder what exactly the thing could be that the woman’s parents can use. The actual gifts are both heartwarming and adorable. As the parents open their gifts, the mom has the biggest smile on her face as she sees her Easy Bake Oven. Her constant smile clearly shows that she loves it. The dad, on the other hand, patiently unwraps his gift, which is a toy Coca-Cola Semi. He has a smile on his face which turns into tears of joy as he sees what the gift is. Eventually, both of them have tears in their eyes, making the gifts more precious than anything.

The people in the comments section of the video found the incident endearing and tearjerking. Perhaps most of us have toys that we want as adults because several people shared their dream toys in the comments. Some of the stories would make you cry your heart out, but most of them would make you smile. @Zetanewest99 wrote, “I unfortunately didn’t have an actual childhood. I was abused horribly and told I didn’t deserve gifts. At age 10, I begged for a Barbie and never got one. Last year, my autistic son, who is 24 years old, tracked down the exact Barbie I asked for, from 1988, from a collector overseas and he bought it for me. It was in a box and looked brand new. I cried so much and I cry every time I look at it. I felt so special.” Another user, @tcold1, wrote, “I grew up poor and when I finally started making money I secretly bought toys and played with them as I never had that as a child.”

A few other comments were from parents who wanted to get a present, or from kids thinking of gifting their parents toys. These were hilarious. @simplyliberal wrote, “I hope my kids see this and I get a pony next year.” Another user, @Hyunjin, wrote, “My dad always wanted a Nerf gun. His birthday is in June. Should I get us all a Nerf gun and spend the summer with them on a beach or something?” Maybe a few more parents are in for a surprise and are going to receive a toy that they have always wished for.