Employee hilariously displays the stark difference between how men and women keep their keys

Men and women have often different approaches to similar situations or social skills. A woman named Hunter, who goes by @hd33333 on TikTok, recently posted a video showing how her male and female colleagues arrive at work every day. The hilarious video went viral in no time. However, when a viewer, @gilbertgothamgrim, commented, "You should compare the women's keys to the guys' keys, big difference," on the video, she couldn't resist. It led to another interesting video where she captured how men and women store their keys. The differences captured are nothing short of hilarious.

In the opening frames of the clip, we see Hunter approaching a female co-worker and asking whether she can show her keys. The colleague agrees instantly and takes out her huge bunch of keys in front of the camera. As the video progresses, Hunter moves on to other female colleagues who are spotted showing off their large key rings while smiling and laughing into the camera. The most common sight is the huge key chains of her female colleagues.

The second part of the video gets even more interesting for the audience as Hunter shifts the focus to her male colleagues. Momentarily, we see her approach a guy sitting at his desk and she asks him to take out his keys. In reply to Hunter's request, the male colleague acts surprised for a brief moment but quickly pulls out his keys from his pocket. In a quick transition of the clip, we see the colleague popping a single key and sliding it across the table. The light key fob draws Hunter's attention as she is seen laughing from behind the camera.

For the rest of the clip, Hunter goes up to each male colleague asking them to show their keys. One colleague was even spotted popping out a single car key fob with only three keys attached to it. The number of keys showcased by the male counterparts revealed a stark contrast when compared to the females.

The video captioned "Comparing men vs women keys in the office" has received almost 2 million views on TikTok with over 180,000 comments. While many viewers appreciated her for showing the stark difference between both genders, some pointed out that bulky keychains would affect the ignition of the vehicles. @murled commented, "Oh those poor ignition cylinders… and on a random morning, their car won’t start anymore." @maldangaming pointed out, "Too many keys on the keychain can break the ignition on the car because of the weight...that is but one reason I barely have any keys."

@hexastore hilariously pointed out why women keep the keys stacked together by saying, "If I had pockets for my keys I also wouldn’t bulk them up lol, but bulk makes them easier to find in the purse void." @jolannhj added another reason why women keep so many keys. She commented, "We know keys make a good weapon." Resonating with her, @tessaabbott commented, "Ok but a lot of those keychains are protection lol."

You can follow Hunter on TikTok for more lifestyle, gardening and corporate life-related content.