Woman’s experiment to prove men don’t know how to find things is hilariously accurate

Despite being from the same planet, men and women have biological and psychological differences. These differences can create a see-saw-like relationship between individuals. In relationships, love can highlight these differences, which can strain the relationship until mutual understanding is achieved. But these differences can also take a hilarious form, as Kourtney, also known as Koko, shared in a TikTok video.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pavel Danilyuk

Koko, who shares her TikTok channel with her boyfriend Elijah Symba, has nearly 200 million likes and 3.3 million followers. In a video titled, “Proving men don’t know how to use their eyes,” she shows a light-hearted moment with her boyfriend Symba. The video opens with Symba sitting on a brown sofa when Koko calls him to fetch her doggy wipes. “Yeah, where is it?” he asks, standing up from his seat. “It’s on my vanity on my desk,” she tells him. She double-checks the information by asking him, “Are you gonna remember that?” He coolly replies, “Ya I’ll.”

A moment or two goes by. He comes around and says, “Can’t find it!” She feels annoyed and abstrusely questions him, “Dude, did you look?” He repeats that he did take a look and he couldn’t find the wipes. “I promise you it’s not there,” he says almost innocently. But she doesn’t believe it. She orders, “Symba, go look one more time.” He obliges and goes to the other room once again. Once again, he returns empty-handed saying he couldn’t find the item. Finally, she stands up and sharply says, “I’m gonna look for it.” He insists he looked carefully, saying, “It’s not there, I promise you it’s not there.”

Like detectives in a “Lost and Found” case, they stand before a white-painted desk, scrutinizing the scene intently. Symba keeps saying “It’s not here,” but Koko smoothly places her hand on a spot on the desk and pulls out a packet of wipes, waving it in front of Symba’s face. It was clearly in plain sight.

“It’s not here? What is this?” she says, this time more aggressively, shoving the packet in front of him and adding, “I asked you to get wipes. How could you not find it?” she splutters in disbelief. Symba appears to feel piqued by this. He responds by giving an excuse that erupted laughter from people. “That’s not the desk. That’s the stepping part of the desk,” he quips.

“You should have told me the right direction,” he adds another excuse. In the end, Koko tells him that he does the same thing every single time, adding, “This is why I am not marrying you.” As the video wraps up, Symba sighs with his mouth open. The video has garnered over 104,000 views and 16,000 likes. A TikToker, @sophiability, said she related to the video a lot, “That’s me with my mom!”

Image Source: TikTok | @.evamaryy

The couple also shared the footage as an Instagram reel, gaining nearly 6,000 likes and over 60,000 views. The clip divided Instagrammers, with some siding with Koko and others with Symba. Plus, a flurry of laughter emojis followed in the comment section.

@dimaadhanom_15 commented, “Same with our mothers,” whereas @lulsymba5150pt3 commented about a particular scene in the video saying, “Stepping part of the desk is krazy.” @minacakes8 jokingly cautioned Koko about the nature of men, “Oh Koko, I hate to tell you but it doesn’t get any better when they get older... if anything, it’s worse because then they pretend they're deaf or can’t see well.”

Image Source: Instagram | @datboyrjj

According to Dr. Ricky Arenson, a specialist in endocrinology and geriatric medicine, this is a common scenario. “Men struggle to find things right in front of their eyes because they evolved to be protectors and hunters; they approach tasks with a single-minded focus,” he explains on his website. “Functional brain mapping using MRI equipment has shown that when men concentrate, they focus activity in one area of the brain, whereas women use their brains more diversely.”

You can follow Koko and Symba on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube for more prank and comedy videos.

This article originally appeared 4 months ago.