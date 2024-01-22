Entire family warns people about their crazy aunt Julie and the internet is obsessed with her

The cool aunt in the family who the kids love and the adults frown upon is a popular stereotype on the internet that many women aspire to be. Essentially, they aspire to be the woman who does everything she pleases, lives a free-spirited life and isn't scared of judgment, even if it comes from her own family. One such woman is going viral on TikTok for being "that aunt." And obviously, all of her family would like to warn you about her. @chereefraser posted a video asking her family members, "We're introducing someone new to the family, who are you warning them about?" The family unanimously says they'd warn the person about Aunt Julie. The last clip that finally reveals Aunt Julie is worth all the warnings throughout the clip.

A woman asks her family members who they would warn someone about and each of them says Aunt Julie. The first two people are working in the kitchen and they answer Aunt Julie in a single breath. When another woman is asked the same question, she says the possibilities are endless, but eventually says Aunt Julie when she's told to choose one person. When she reaches out to her mom, who's introduced as Aunt Elaina, she says she would warn the person about her sister Julie. Yet another girl also answers that she would warn the person about Aunt Julie. When she asks another family member on the video, the man says the warning would depend on the day of the week. He then adds, "Probably Aunt Julie, your mom (Aunt Elaina), depends on the day. I want to say, Aunt Chrisy, is she behind me?" A few others also say Aunt Elaina, while a man points at himself. The grandmother says that she would warn the person about every single person in the family.

It looks like the family has a huge bunch of strong and flamboyant women, but Aunt Julie takes the cake. After receiving warnings from all of the family, the viewers finally get to see Aunt Julie. In the clip, Aunt Julie is wearing inflatable reindeer horns and shaking her head while someone, possibly the kid, is trying to aim rings at the horns. We don't get to witness what the warning is about, but the clip is absolutely adorable and heartwarming. It's likely that the kids of the family love Aunt Julie loads. The video was captioned "Every family needs an Aunt Julie, " and it surely does.

People in the comments absolutely loved Aunt Julie in the small clip they saw and wanted to see more of her. A TikTok user, @SuriNoor, wrote, "We need a better proper introduction to Aunt Julie. I need to see what everyone is talking about." Another user, @mrs.fox2383, wrote, "The whole video, I was like, damn, what is Aunt Julie? Like, she can’t be that bad. At the end, Aunt Julie is ok; I can see it, she’s crazy, she’s like my husband’s Aunt Becky, everyone calls her crazy Aunt Becky, laughing out loud." Another user, @kevontreThomas, commented, "I feel like Aunt Julie is the baby of her siblings and is younger therefore, she’s wild." Aunt Julie probably ensures that the family never has a single dull moment.