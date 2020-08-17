Former senior Trump official endorses Joe Biden in a scathing video from Republicans Against Trump
One of the most telling things about how ill-equipped Donald Trump is to be president are the number of Republicans who've come out against his reelection.
Former GOP nominee Mitt Romney won't endorse him. Trump's one-time national security advisor John Bolton says he's a "danger for the republic," and Ohion Governor John Kasich is speaking at this week's Democratic National Convention.
Former Republican President George W. Bush hasn't endorsed Trump and neither has his brother, one-time Republican presidential front-runner, Jeb.
Now, another high-ranking Trump administration official has broken ranks with his party to endorse Democratic nominee, Joe Biden.
Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security employee form 2017 to 2019, and chief of staff to DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, has accused Trump of using his office for political gain, calling what he saw firsthand "terrifying."
Taylor shared his thoughts in a scathing op-ed in the The Washington Post and video created by by Republicans Against Trump.
Terrified of a second Trump term. But not enough to hide in a bunker. https://t.co/Q6ojOAWbzb— Miles Taylor (@Miles Taylor)1597692162.0
"What we saw week in and week out, for me, after two and a half years in that administration, was terrifying. We would go in to try to talk to him about a pressing national security issue — cyberattack, terrorism threat — he wasn't interested in those things. To him, they weren't priorities," Taylor says in the video.
"Given what I have experienced in the administration, I have to support Joe Biden for president and even though I am not a Democrat, even though I disagree on key issues, I'm confident that Joe Biden will protect the country and I'm confident that he won't make the same mistakes as this President," Taylor continues.
One of the most damning accusations Taylor makes in the video is that Trump directed FEMA to withhold money from the victims of California's wildfires.
"He told us to stop giving money to people whose houses had burned down from a wildfire because he was so rageful that people in the state of California didn't support him and that politically it wasn't a base for him," Taylor says in the video.
Taylor also alleges that Trump was willingly cruel to undocumented immigrants.
He once requested DHS officials to "sharpen the spikes atop the border wall so they'd be more damaging to human flesh" and fully supported the removal of children from their parents at the border.
"He said he wanted to go further and have a deliberate policy of ripping children away from their parents to show those parents that they shouldn't come to the border in the first place," Taylor said in the video.
Taylor believes that another four years with Trump in the oval office would put all of our lives at risk.
"Trump showed vanishingly little interest in subjects of vital national security interest, including cybersecurity, domestic terrorism and malicious foreign interference in U.S. affairs," he wrote in The Washington Post.
"His first term has been dangerously chaotic," Taylor concludes in his op-ed. "Four more years of this are unthinkable."
