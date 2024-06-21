Friends failing to control laughter while arranging funeral for 'favorite kitchen appliance' is epic

People have funerals for dear ones, like their family, friends or their pets. But rarely has anyone heard about funerals for home appliances. So, when a group of friends in their 30s arranged one for their "favorite" toaster, they sent the internet into fits of laughter. A woman named Rachel Ballinger (@missrballer) organized an “emotional” funeral for her toaster but it ended up as a hilarious affair, leaving her and her friends rolling on he floor with laughter.

The video is of a time when Rachel was having a fun night out with some of her female friends. Wrapped in Rachel’s arms was a black and silver appliance with a baby pink flower clipped to its top. “When you are in your 30s, your friends start having funerals for when their favorite kitchen appliances give out,” stated the video’s overlay text. There were sticky notes tucked inside the appliance on which each woman had written a parting message, their personal eulogies to the appliance. In a few moments, the clip erupted with sounds of hysterical laughter in the background as Rachel started to walk outdoors while carrying the appliance.

One of her friends, a woman, appeared as if she was about to pass out with so much laughing. She was pressing her head into the sofa while another woman was recording the entire scene in a video. The group went outside, followed by two pups, one white and one brown.

As the funeral proceeded, everyone kissed the toaster, uttering their last goodbyes. At last, Rachel gently dumped the appliance into a black dumping trailer, after which she acted emotionally overwhelmed. While Rachel looked slightly choked, everyone else in the group was rolling on the ground cackling, as the funeral music played in the video’s background.

Following the funeral clip, a black-and-white photograph of their “beloved toaster” was added to the video, with the RIP funeral message “In loving memory of Ms. Toaster Crumbs.” The video amassed over 4.2 million views and 425,000 likes. “That’s the best obituary you could come up with,” commented @jamemiche3853.

People loved how the women couldn't control their laughter throughout the clip. "The 'I'm gonna pee myself' to 'I'm peeing' was perfect. And the silent laughter? Couldn't ask for a more accurate girl's night," commented @doubledognatty while @kobes_kobes_ added, "The friends on the floor struggling to breathe through their silent hysterical is the funniest thing ever." @capn_mccracken wrote, "This is girlhood. Also, my fav is the girl who is constantly dropping to her knees."

Rachel also posted this hysterical video on TikTok with the caption, “She was a good toaster.” Thousands of people commented. @jumpfurjoy said, “I will miss the little sound she makes when she’s done toasting #gonetoosoon.” Whereas, @rachaelanneb remembered something, “I cried when my vacuum died.”

