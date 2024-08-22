For those in the military, sleep can mean the difference between life and death. But shut-eye can be very hard to come by, especially during active conflict.

According to Sharon Ackman, the U.S. Navy Pre-Flight School developed a scientific method to help its pilots fall asleep. This technique allowed 96% of the pilots to fall asleep in two minutes or less.

If this technique lets pilots fall asleep during war, you can certainly use it to fall asleep in the comfort of your bedroom.

Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Relax in your seat

Due to the cramped space in planes, pilots were trained to sleep while seated. They placed their feet flat on the ground and rested their hands in their laps.

Breathe slow, deep breaths while relaxing every muscle in your face and letting your forehead, cheeks, mouth, tongue, and jaw go limp.

Step 2: Relax your upper body

Let your shoulders drop as low as possible and allow the muscles in your neck to go limp.

Starting with your dominant side, let your bicep feel like it's falling off your body, then move to your forearm, hand, and fingers. If a muscle won't relax, tense it first, then let it go loose.

Slowly exhale your tension.

Step 3: Relax your lower body

Tell your right thigh muscle to sink, then move down your leg, saying the same thing to your calf, ankle, and foot. Your leg should feel like it has sunk into the ground. Then move on to your left leg.

Step 4: Clear your mind

Finally, clear your mind for ten seconds by focusing on your breath moving through your nostrils or holding a static image in your mind.

Once your body is relaxed and your mind quiet, you should slip away into darkness.

For more information on this sleep rechniqe, check out Ackman's Medium blog.

This article originally appeared on 04.11.19

