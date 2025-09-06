Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Why David Lynch said eating the same meal every day helped spark his surreal creativity

"The purer the environment, the more fantastic the interior world can be"

david lynch, diet, creativity, filmmaking, movies

David Lynch once said that eating the same meals every day opened up his imagination.

Photo credit: Sasha Kargaltsev via Wikimedia Commons, cropped, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 (left) / Photo credit: Canva, Artem Stepanov from ArtStudio Images (right)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedSep 06, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

David Lynch made some of the most startlingly surreal films to ever reach a mass audience. But his diet, at least for various stretches of his adult life, was comparatively normal—even uninteresting. There was one odd thing about it, though: He often ate the exact same thing every day—partly an attempt to create "habit in a daily routine," allowing his creativity to flourish.

The filmmaker, who died in January 2025, detailed that philosophy during a 2000 interview with journalist Charlie Rose. After a number of questions promoting his recently released drama The Straight Story, their conversation segued into food.

"I’m eating for lunch: tomatoes, tuna fish, feta cheese, and olive oil," Lynch said. "Every day…Yeah, it’s very good. [Laughs]. [For dinner], little pieces of chicken and broccoli [with] soy sauce. Every day, except when I travel, and then I go off that."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Creature of habit

Asked if he’s a "creature of habit," the director immediately concurred. "When there's some sort of order there, then you're free to mentally go off any place," he said. "You've got a safe sort of foundation and a place to spring off from. It is very important for me [in the creative process]…The purer the environment, the more fantastic the interior world can be, it seems to me."

It’s a fascinating idea—that keeping some elements of your life as a blank slate can allow you to make a mess in other areas. One person in the YouTube comments seemed to agree: "I love the idea of repeating daily routines so that you create a habit, then once that foundation is laid and your mind doesn't need to think about 'what’s for lunch? What's for dinner?'" they wrote. "It has more space to spend thinking on more creative endeavors... really is an incredible idea."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Seven years of Bob's Big Boy

This wasn’t the only time Lynch kept a strict eating routine. In various interviews, he’s talked about how, for a whopping seven years, he ate at the restaurant Bob’s Big Boy, ordering coffee and a particular kind of chocolate milk shake. He even went at the same time every day—2:30 p.m.—in order to get the most ideal shake temperature and consistency. He had it down to a science of sorts.

"If you came during lunch, they made so many of them that it never would get cold enough to be [like] ice cream," he said during a 2009 conversation with the Hudson Union Society. "It would be like soup. So I would go later, and it would be cold enough. It would be just right…I had these things for seven years with a cup of coffee, and I would write on the napkins. It was like having a desk. If you need paper, there’s a piece of paper, and you write on it when you get ideas." (He stopped eating them after climbing into a dumpster behind the restaurant, locating a carton, and becoming horrified by the ingredients.)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Lunch routines

Lynch wasn’t the only person to enjoy a rigid menu. In a 2019 article for NBC News Better, ordinary folks explained why they preferred eating the same thing for lunch every day, from saving money to staying productive.

“I consider lunch kind of annoying, actually,” a self-employed musician named Mark Rust told the publication. “Knowing what I’m having, making it, and eating it takes no thought or energy, so I can get right back to what I’m doing.”

Of course, the health component may depend on what you’re eating. The Cleveland Clinic notes that "eating a nutritious diet with a lot of variety may lower your risk of mortality," citing a 2002 study of 59,000 women. The results: "Women who reported regularly consuming 16-17 healthy foods had a 42% lower all-cause mortality…compared to women reporting consumption of 0-8 healthy foods with any regularity."

Other prominent people have enjoyed consistency in other areas of life. As Forbes points out, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, for example, was known for his distinct outfit of a black turtleneck, blue jeans, and sneakers.

“Famous business people and politicians are known to be consistent with their wardrobe because it's their brand identity," author and Millennial Branding founder Dan Schawbel told the publication. "It's who they are, how they want to represent themselves and make a statement. It's not about what you wear, but what you accomplish."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Clearing mental clutter

Eliana Bonaguro, a Florida-based licensed mental health counselor (LMHC) and anxiety disorders specialist, says Lynch's meal mindset made sense.

"As a therapist and an artist, I can definitely speak to this," Bonaguro says. "For me, having the same lunch every day (once it was bagels for lunch, then it became pumpkin soup) and rotating the same four dinners weekly has been a huge relief. It reduces stress and clears mental clutter. I often joke that I’m boring in the kitchen, but endlessly creative when I do art. The truth is, since I juggle everything else in life, this routine gives me space to focus on creating ideas."

Bonaguro adds that there's research to back this up.

"For example, psychologist Roy Baumeister’s research on ego depletion showed that acts of self-control and decision-making all draw from the same limited mental resource," Bonaguro says. "In his classic experiments, people who had to resist chocolates or suppress emotions gave up sooner on later tasks: they had less persistence left in the tank. The takeaway is simple: every choice we make costs us energy, and saving that energy leaves more juice for creative work. That’s also why creative genius Steve Jobs wore the same outfit every day, and why David Lynch found comfort in the same meals. In my personal experience, the predictability and order of meals, the freedom from cluttered choices, create freedom in the mind. When the foundation is predictable, the creative world inside can expand."

charlie rosecreativitydavid lynchdietfilmmakinghabitsimaginationlunchroutinefood

The Latest

Richard Gere, kindness, good news, act of kindness, mistaken identity, celebrity encounter, New York City, viral story, Time Out of Mind, homelessness
Past Events

Tourist offers pizza to a man she thought was homeless. He was actually a Hollywood star in disguise.

youth sports, parenting, good sportsmanship, bullying, softball, viral stories, mom hero, inspirational stories
Past Events

Coaches ran onto a field to confront an 11-year-old girl for being too old. Then her mom fought back.

david lynch, diet, creativity, filmmaking, movies
Culture

Why David Lynch said eating the same meal every day helped spark his surreal creativity

A23a, iceberg, global warming, Filchner-Ronne ice shelf, megaberg, climate change, sea, magma
Science

Fracturing trillion-ton iceberg may lead to a surge in volcanic eruptions across the earth

More For You

common mistakes, life hacks, Reddit, viral story, funny, relatable, household tips, appliances, dishwasher, laundry, TIL

Image of dishwasher with a quote card overlayed on top

Canva

8 common appliances people have been using wrong their entire lives without knowing it

It’s a universal experience: that sudden, forehead-slapping moment when you realize you’ve been doing a basic task completely wrong your entire life. A recent viral thread on Reddit’s r/mildlyinfuriating invited people to share these humbling discoveries, and thousands responded with hilarious and all-too-relatable confessions.

From laundry blunders to kitchen catastrophes, here are eight of the best stories that will make you laugh, question your own habits, and feel a little less alone in your mistakes.

Keep ReadingShow less
retail stories, entitlement, Karen, Reddit, viral stories, marriage humor, public freakout, malicious compliance

A quote card is overlayed across an image of a grocery store cashier

Canva

Woman demands a store clerk take less money for groceries. Her husband was not having it.

A Reddit story about an entitled shopper is going viral for its hilarious and unexpected twist. The tale, shared by user u/Lifeneedslubricant, begins with a woman cutting in line at a convenience store and dumping her items on the counter.

After demanding to be served first, the cashier finally rang up her total: over $30. But the woman refused to pay.

Keep ReadingShow less
HOA, bad neighbors, parenting, TikTok, viral video, kids playing outside, noise complaint, community rules, doorbell camera,

Kids jump rope outside

Canva

HOA president told a dad to keep his kids inside. Dad instantly shuts her down.

A father’s doorbell camera captured the moment a seemingly quiet evening was interrupted by a neighborhood dispute that has since sparked a massive online debate. A viral TikTok video (now deleted) shows a Homeowners Association (HOA) president confronting the dad with a simple demand: keep his kids inside.

The video begins with the HOA head ringing the doorbell. When the father answers, she gets straight to the point: "So, I am going to ask you to keep them inside."

Keep ReadingShow less
Captain Steve, fear of flying, aviation, pilot, TikTok, Instagram, turbulence, nervous flyer, ask a pilot, good news, inspirational story

Captain Steve; an airplane taking off

Captain Steve | DiscoA340

Captain Steve, the Navy vet turned internet star, is making flying less scary for everyone

Flying can be an intimidating experience, but Captain Steve is on a mission to change that, one video at a time. The Navy veteran, who once flew P-3 aircraft to "hunt submarines" is now a commercial pilot who doubles as a social media sensation. With his signature sign-off, "I'm Captain Steeeeeeve... fly safe," he’s demystifying aviation for both curious passengers and nervous flyers alike.

Captain Steve’s TikTok and Instagram accounts are filled with short videos answering the kinds of questions passengers often don’t get a chance to ask, or didn’t even know they had. From why turbulence is nothing to fear to the practicalities of pilot uniforms, his approachable demeanor and wealth of knowledge have made him a trusted and entertaining voice in aviation.

Keep ReadingShow less
petty revenge, bilingual, language skills, Reddit story, instant karma, elevator, rude people, public etiquette, comeback, mic drop

Woman with sunglasses stands in elevator

Canva

Family mocks woman in French in an elevator, assuming she can't understand. Her reply was priceless.

Speaking multiple languages has its advantages, but for one Vancouver woman, it became the ultimate weapon in a moment of unexpected linguistic revenge.

Reddit user u/Pixel__Detox, a 28-year-old woman living in a high-rise, shared how she overheard a French family openly judging her looks in an elevator—thinking she wouldn’t understand. Instead of reacting immediately, she waited for the perfect mic-drop moment.

Keep ReadingShow less
miracle stories, medical stories, coma, life support, viral stories, inspirational stories, family, love

A couple holding hands in a hospital room

Canva

His wife had been unresponsive for 12 days. As he said his final goodbye, she answered him.

In October 2015, after 12 days in a deep coma with no signs of brain activity, Lyndee Brown Pellettiere-Swapp's family made the devastating decision to take her off life support. Doctors at the Arizona hospital had given them no hope, and her organs were beginning to fail, per The Mirror.

As family members gathered to say their last goodbyes, her husband, Steve, stayed by her side, making one final plea. "The entire time, my husband kept whispering in my ear, 'I need you to fight,’” Lyndee later recalled.

Keep ReadingShow less
million dollar challenge, entrepreneur, hustle culture, burnout, success, failure, inspirational story, life lessons, resilience, health, family

Backpacker smiling on the street

Canva

Millionaire goes broke to prove he could make $1M from scratch in a year. His plan spectacularly backfired.

Making a million bucks in a year sounds impossible to most of us, but Mike Black—known as @mikeblack on Instagram and YouTube—decided to prove it could be done from scratch. The self-made entrepreneur gave up his money, home, business contacts, and safety net in a bold challenge he called the Million Dollar Comeback.

In July 2020, Black walked away from everything familiar. He wanted to show that anyone could bounce back, even from absolute zero, inspired by friends who’d lost their businesses and livelihoods during the pandemic.

Keep ReadingShow less
chimerism, rare disease, medical mystery, good news, health, autoimmune disease, human body, genetics, twins, birthmark, inspirational story

A doctor chats with a patient

Canva

A woman’s lifelong health issues and a unique birthmark led to a shocking discovery: she is her own twin

For most of her life, singer-songwriter Taylor Muhl lived with two mysteries: a unique birthmark that split her torso into two different skin tones, and a host of chronic health issues that no doctor could explain. While doctors dismissed the distinct line down her abdomen as a simple birthmark, Muhl’s health told a different story.

“I probably did not get any health challenges until my preteens and my teenage years,” Muhl shared in an interview with TODAY. “I would go to doctors a lot. I would get the flu all the time or sinus infections or chronic sinus infections or migraine headaches. They couldn’t find anything.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025