Here's why flight attendants greet boarding passengers and it's not just about being polite

Ever wondered why flight attendants greet you with a big smile? It's not just about being friendly. There's more to the job than meets the eye. In a recent TikTok clip, Rania (@itsmekikooooo) revealed the real reason flight attendants greet passengers.

Rania, a flight attendant with Hungarian budget carrier Wizz Air, is also a content creator who regularly shares videos about cabin crew life and flight hacks. Recently, she explained in a brief clip that greeting passengers is actually a safety protocol.

The opening frames of the 32-second clip showed Rania standing while holding an interphone in her hand. She spoke into the interphone, probably making an announcement. With the mashup "Run this Town X Gangstas Paradise" by Altego playing in the background, Raina created a mystery around the question. The text overlay read, "Did you know that your flight attendant greets you not only out of politeness but also..." As the beat dropped, the text overlay changed. In the last few seconds of the clip, she revealed, "...to check whether you are too drunk or sick to fly."

Flight attendants must be vigilant in their duties. Even one drunk passenger can pose a risk. With a quick "hello," they assess if you’re too tipsy to board. They also watch for other suspicious behavior, according to Huffington Post.

Expanding on the topic, Rania gave one more reason why the crew members greet passengers who board. "To see who could help us in an emergency," she wrote in the caption. Crew members are not just trained to show etiquette but are also told to look out for ABPs, which is described as "Able-bodied person." In a TikTok video uploaded by @katkamalani, a former flight attendant, she discusses the ABPs in detail. "So, these are people who are going to help us in an emergency," she says. She explains that they are on the lookout to check if there are any military personnel, pilots, firefighters, cops, nurses, and doctors on the flight. She adds, "In case of a medical emergency...or a security breach, we know who is on our plane and can help us."

Rania's video has received over 10 million views so far and has seen tons of reactions. There were mixed responses from users who learned the actual truth about the hospitable gesture. @nat704 wrote, "I knew you were judging me! But I thought it was to see if I looked like a security threat." Another user, @katysafa2, commented, "I’d be perfect then, I always travel alone and have ADHD so don’t panic in an emergency."

Remembering a funny incident, one user, @spectaccle, commented, "Once I had to take a breathalyzer because I said to the really pretty flight attendant 'good night' when she said hello. I was sober." Another user, @javiersalgado965, hilariously wrote, "Damn and I just thought I was getting hit on by all flight attendants."

