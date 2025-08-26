Skip to content
10 super subtle signs that someone is a genuinely good person

Redditors shared the small, everyday actions that speak volumes about a person's true character.

kindness, character, empathy, good person, personality traits, self-improvement, Reddit, social cues, relationships

A woman hugging and kissing her dog

Canva
By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
Aug 26, 2025

What are the subtle signs that someone is a genuinely good person? A recent Reddit thread on r/AskReddit posed this thought-provoking question, and the responses offer a treasure trove of small but powerful insights into human goodness. The thread quickly filled with heartfelt responses, highlighting quiet, everyday actions that often go unnoticed but speak volumes about a person's true character. These subtle signs might just make you rethink what it means to be ‘good.’

1. How they treat people who can do nothing for them

As Redditor jirennadir put it simply:
"How they treat people who can do nothing for them."

This sentiment was echoed by Bitter_Sense_5689, who elaborated:
"People who are kind to janitors, secretaries, and fast food workers are generally the people that you want by your side."

Janitor mops a hallway

2. Humility in Accepting Help

A genuinely good person shows humility by accepting help when needed. This openness reflects emotional maturity and fosters trust.
"They don’t let pride get in the way of letting others lend a hand when they need it. It shows a level of trust and respect for others," shared u/helpinghandharry.

This openness to support creates a sense of mutual respect and collaboration.

3. Quiet acts of kindness

Genuinely good people often do good without seeking recognition. Redditor InsanelyEpicFrog captured this beautifully:
"They do something good without feeling the need to mention it to anyone."

octavia323 added:
"They don’t post about their kind acts or acts of service on social media to gain attention."


A group of volunteers clean up trash from a field

4. Taking the Time to Teach

Genuine goodness often shines through when someone goes out of their way to teach others without arrogance or condescension. It’s not just about sharing knowledge—it’s about doing so in a way that makes others feel empowered and valued.
"Someone who pauses to teach others without condescension is a rare kind of good," wrote u/patientprodigy.

This act of kindness demonstrates patience and a willingness to uplift others, qualities that often go unnoticed but have a profound impact.

5. Consistency, even when no one is watching

True goodness shows up when there’s no audience. As Ok-Double-7982 observed:
"They do the right thing even when no one is looking or may not notice."

These examples illustrate that true goodness is a reflection of character, often revealed in the smallest, most unexpected ways. The way we act when no one is looking can say more about us than any public display of virtue. But goodness isn’t only about how we treat people—it’s also about the way we interact with the world around us, including our furry friends.

6. Genuine kindness to animals

While goodness often focuses on how we treat each other, our interactions with animals can also reveal a great deal about our character.

Many Redditors pointed out that how someone treats animals can be a window into their character. Genuine kindness extends beyond humans—small gestures like rescuing a stray or being patient with a pet reveal a lot about someone's heart. These interactions often reflect a deep empathy that extends to all living beings.

"They’re kind to animals," wrote Redditor MiaLba.

A monkey looks at its reflection in a mirror

7. Keeping their word, even with kids

Keeping promises—even small ones—matters more than people realize. As tracyvu89 pointed out:
"Keep their words even with kids."

Banana_Joe85 expanded on this:
"I try to never outright lie to them, keep my word to them, and always take their questions and concerns seriously."

8. Leaving a positive impression

Sometimes, goodness is as simple as making people feel comfortable. Frequent-Law8230 described it well:
"They leave you feeling good about yourself when they go."


A happy woman holds up a smiley face balloon

9. Respect for others, no matter their status

It’s easy to show respect to those above us, but truly good people extend that same respect to everyone. Redditor Loud-Thanks7002 offered a humble example:
"They take the shopping cart back to the return area when they’re done. Or even a bigger sign—they take back a stray cart that isn’t theirs."

Whether it's returning a shopping cart or offering a warm smile to a stranger, these small gestures create a ripple effect of kindness that strengthens communities. It’s these thoughtful actions, no matter how small, that make a big impact.

10. Empathy in Conflict

How someone handles disagreements is a strong indicator of their character. As Redditor ancientevilvorsoason observed:

"How they act to being wrong. Not something major. Small stuff. Inconsequential stuff. If they learn from said mistakes."
Goodness isn’t always loud or obvious—it thrives in the quiet, everyday moments where integrity and kindness shine through. All of these small yet powerful acts contribute to a kinder, more compassionate world.


This article originally appeared last year.

Past Events
