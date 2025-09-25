Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

5 small 'bombshell' lessons learned in therapy that shifted people's perspectives

"That's literally a textbook example for someone with chronic anxiety."

therapy, therapist advice, mental health, therapy lessons, anxiety

People say these small lessons from therapy felt like "bombshells."

Photo credit: Canva, Alex Green from Pexels
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedSep 25, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

Therapy can be life-changing, but the "Eureka" moments aren’t always highlighted, underlined, and screaming at you, "This is important!" Sometimes there are seemingly minor pieces of wisdom or advice that sneak up on you, lingering past your sessions and ultimately helping reshape your thinking in a crucial way.

Clearly, combing through Internet forums is no replacement for speaking with an actual flesh-and-blood therapist, but it’s interesting to look around online and read about people’s experiences. Which brings us to one particularly intriguing thread on Reddit titled, "What’s a small bombshell your therapist dropped during a session that completely shifted your perspective?" There are thousands of responses, and a small handful seemed to really resonate.

I picked five of those top comments and ran them by some trained professionals, who weighed in with their expertise. (We have to emphasize: A suggestion that helps one person may not help another. It's always best to consult a pro directly. Plus, different therapists will probably have different perspectives themselves—even on the info below.)

"Honesty without compassion is cruelty. Kindness without honesty is manipulation."

Alexis Skopos, a licensed mental health counselor, agrees with the statement, telling GOOD, "It is the concept of being nice vs kind. If you are nice, it is ultimately selfish as it is usually out of people-pleasing as well—there is no potential growth. Being kind is stating your truth but with care and also being realistic. We rob people of learning opportunities if we are not honest."

Lorain Moorehead, a licensed psychotherapist, tells GOOD that in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), "one of the modules" is interpersonal effectiveness, which "focuses on enhancing relationships through kindness and respect of others, along with self -respect, which is taught by acting authentically in line with your own integrity and values." She adds, "This evidence-based skills module highlights the importance of kindness as well as honesty."

"24 hours can start at any time. If you feel like you’ve messed up, instead of looking at the day as a failure, just decide it’s a new day and make this one better."

Skopos completely agrees with this train of thought: "I also say time is an illusion created by man. Right now would be 2 PM for all we know/care. I have clients do a reset every few hours of their day to start fresh and let go of what is not serving them that day."

Moorehead, meanwhile, says that "waiting until tomorrow" for a fresh start or perfect day of success is a "cognitive distortion" that "[minimizes] the skills a person has today and [overemphasizes] the skills they will have tomorrow to follow through successfully with a goal." She adds, "There can be benefits to starting with what you have and building."

"Him: 'Do you want to talk about your anxiety?'

Me: 'I don't have anxiety. Because as a kid, I figured out that if you imagine the worst possible outcomes, they won't catch you off guard and you won't be anxious.'

Him: 'That’s literally a textbook example for someone with chronic anxiety.'"

Moorehead says that it’s "common" for people to believe that fixating on negative situations will help them, "as if they are circumventing even worse outcomes." She adds, "It can be helpful to recognize that they feel they are taking action by preparing for the worst, but really ruminating is not an action; it is a thought process and one that research indicates fuels anxiety, depression, and self-doubt."

Skopos adds that anxiety "presents differently in every person," noting that "we are taught so many messages growing up to survive, but what we learned to survive will never help us thrive."

"Your brain is there to keep you alive, not happy. You need to do things that make you happy, not just expect it from your intellect."

Moorehead says that the human brain is "wired for survival, connection, learning, and cognition," and it’s our job to "find the right balance of each that leads to a pleasant emotions"—a challenge that is different for everyone. She says, "It is often trial and error and testing of hypotheses for an individual to determine which activities at what cadence, how much socializing and what type, how much learning and of what information can lead to the most joy."

Skopos adds, "All our brain wants to do is protect us. It usually does it in the worst way, but it has good intentions. Happiness is a journey that you must undergo and feed to your brain, not it feed you."

"Rest is productive too."

"Rest is required to give you the energy to do the thing," says Skopos. "If you do not take a break, your body will make you at the most inconvenient time. The connection with rest and productivity is jarring."

Moorehead notes that "messaging around rest" often develops early on "based on the attitudes [of] those around us regarding productivity." She adds, "Many families don’t allow the children to sleep in, or only show affection if someone is producing or achieving. The reality is that bodies and brains need rest to advance."

therapytherapistinternetkindnesslessons learnedcounselingpsychotherapistmental healthanxietypsychology

The Latest

Alzheimer's, Alzheimer's Disease, research, memory loss
Health

A new scientific study says this simple plan could reduce one-third of all Alzheimer's cases

free speech, first amendment, constitution, freedom of the press, movies
Culture

For absolutely no reason, here are 5 thought-provoking films about free speech

social security, retirement, economy, money saving tips, america
Money

A surprising new map shows the 10 states where people can live entirely on their Social Security

therapy, therapist advice, mental health, therapy lessons, anxiety
Health

5 small 'bombshell' lessons learned in therapy that shifted people's perspectives

More For You

spotlight effect, therapy, confidence, worry, anxiety

Nobody is really thinking about that mistake.

Photo credit: Canva

Psychologists reveal confidence-boosting reality check that can stop everyone from worrying

We’ve all wanted to make a good impression, whether it’s a job interview, meeting your partner’s family, meeting your roommate’s friends, or some other situation. Putting your best foot forward can make a person nervous, and that’s natural. Usually, things go well and conversation is good, but then you go to your car and look in the rear view mirror to find a mustard stain on your shirt collar. Or you see some spinach caught in your teeth. Or you look back at the dinner conversation and realize that when the waiter said, “Enjoy your meal” you responded with, “You, too!” God, how embarrassing. They had to have noticed. They must think you're a slob. They must think you're stupid. What do they think of you?

Psychologists, psychiatrists, and therapists have the answer: nothing. They’re not thinking about you at all. While at first that may sound harsh, it’s actually quite liberating. In fact, knowing that can help boost your confidence.

Keep ReadingShow less
chrononutrition, breakfast, medical issues, mental health, physical health, lifespan, intermittent fasting

Beautiful breakfast and sad woman.

Image via Canva - Photos by Daniela Constantini and JackF

New study claims eating a late breakfast can reveal severe, life-threatening health problems

This is not an attack against intermittent fasters or people who get up early to facilitate direct sunlight into their eyeballs. There are many evolving strategies for maintaining or improving our individual health and lifespan. However, people's behaviors can also help doctors identify minor to severe medical issues that might seem like gimmick chasing, but actually reveal underlying health issues.

A 2025 study in Communications Medicine sought to understand meal timing in older adults. What they found was that as people age, their daily routines affect when they eat. The timing of their first meal of the day has a determining effect on when they eat later in the day. The shocking reveal: eating breakfast later was linked to a higher risk of death.

Keep ReadingShow less
happiness, happiest state, nebraska, mental health, economics

Nebraska made a giant jump in happiness.

Photo credit: Canva

Experts say that you’re likely going to be happier if you live in Nebraska

Each year, the popular personal finance website WalletHub provides an extensive list of the Happiest States in America. As many may suspect, states like Hawaii that are known for favorable weather, relaxation, and fun destinations ranked fairly high, yet there were some surprises. Notably, Nebraska leaped from ranking ninth in the 2024 happiness list all the way up to third place in 2025.

How did Nebraska make such a significant jump in happiness and contentment compared to other states? With all due respect to the citizens of Nebraska, it’s not as well known, promoted, or referenced within American culture as a hub of interest in comparison to coastal states such as New York, California, and Florida. In fact, only two of their cities, Omaha and Lincoln, were in WalletHub’s Happiest Cities in America list in 2025. So what gives?

Keep ReadingShow less
science, osteoporosis, bone loss, bone health, men, women, injury, receptors

Young woman with Osteoporosis and older woman with a strong back.

Image via Canva - Photos by SHOTPRIME and Science Photo Library

Scientists discover tiny 'switch' on bone cells to fight Osteoporosis by reversing bone loss

Our bodies continually break down a little bit each year, meaning a lack of bone density and health can be a very real problem. It's not only the health of the skeletal structure that's a concern, but also the related illness caused in the recovery process after an injury. Some good news, though, is scientists might be on the right track to turn things around for all of us.

Researchers at Leipzig University have discovered a previously unknown regulator of bone health. They've identified a receptor called GPR133 that is critically involved in maintaining skeletal health and integrity. The breakthrough has the potential for safer and more targeted interventions on bone loss. This science offers broader benefits affecting millions of aging people, with implications for reversing osteoporosis.

Keep ReadingShow less
martial arts, seniors, exercise, mobility, higher standard of living

Seniors can benefit a lot from martial arts, a study finds.

Photo credit: Canva

Harvard Medical School study claims martial arts is the best exercise for people over 60

Getting older can be frustrating. Your body has more trouble moving around, your energy can deplete faster, and there are several age-related health risks to be wary of.

One of the best ways for people over 60 to stay fit and be more mobile is to regularly exercise, which begs the question: What kind of exercise is the best for seniors? Well, according to a Harvard Medical School study, the most beneficial exercise is not walking, jogging, or weight training, although all are viable options. If you’re approaching 60 and want a quality exercise routine, you might want to start taking a martial arts class.

Keep ReadingShow less
family, parents, parenting, kids, children, sedentary lifestyle obesity, mental health

Fitness family.

Image via Canva - Photo by FatCamera

If you want your kids to be more active, you'll have to become more active yourself

Just because mommy and daddy like pizza doesn't mean the kids don't have to eat their vegetables. Do your homework. Eat more healthy choices and lay off those snacks. Get out there and play, be active, exercise, because mommy and daddy say so. But who doesn't want to fall on the couch to watch the next best hit show on Netflix after a long day's work? Just because mommy and daddy do it doesn't mean it's okay for the kids. These are fundamental patterns that reflect how families typically operate. Parents say it, and so the kids must do it. But, they don't. Why? Because the parents aren't modeling it.

Researchers from Sãu Paulo State University (UNESP), Brazil, studied 182 young people (aged six to seventeen) and their parents (161 mothers, 136 fathers) to understand the connection with sedentary behavior and physical activity. If parents sit a lot, it's not surprising that the kids follow suit. But, if the parents are active people, what do the kids do?

Keep ReadingShow less
car sickness, music, music therapy, healing, recovery

Joyful music could reduce your motion sickness symptoms.

Photo credit: Canva

Scientists say that joyful music can reduce motion sickness by 57 percent

Ever felt car sick? If so, you and 46% of car passengers aren’t alone. Car sickness and motion sickness overall can be unpleasant to experience and could lead to unpleasant clean-ups in the car, too. However, a new study found a possible solution to car sickness and its symptoms: putting on your upbeat playlist.

Researchers at Southwest University in China found that listening to certain types of music can help alleviate or cure a person’s car sickness. While musical tastes may vary, they found that specifically joyful, happy music had a 57.6% chance of providing motion sickness relief. This is followed by soft music at 56.7% and passionate music at 48.3% respectively.

Keep ReadingShow less
AI healthcare, ChatGPT, TMJ, jaw pain, life hacks, Reddit, viral stories, health tech, patient empowerment

Man rubs his jaw while on the phone

Canva

His jaw clicked for five years. ChatGPT fixed it in 60 seconds.

For five years, a man known on Reddit as u/User2000ss lived with a constant, painful click in his jaw that he attributed to a boxing injury. He saw doctors, underwent MRIs, and tried self-massage, but nothing worked. Then, on a whim, he described his symptoms to ChatGPT.

The AI suggested a possible cause: a displaced disc in his temporomandibular joint (TMJ) and recommended a simple physical therapy exercise to retrain the jaw muscles. The result was instantaneous.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025