Spanish psychologist says 'best stage' of life begins with a specific mindset shift, not your age

Your happiness journey can start now.

What is the best stage of your life?

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesDec 10, 2025
As we grow, it's common for kids to say, "I can't wait until I am older," and then it transforms into, "Youth is wasted on the young." Many of us tend to think nostalgically of the past or hope for a better future, often at the expense of the present. This dissatisfaction is common and normal, but can often get in the way of enjoying life by either waiting for the "best stage" of their life that is still to come or wondering if the best stage has already come and gone. One psychologist believes that the best stage in life can happen in the here and now.

Spanish psychologist and author Rafael Santandreu argues that the "best stage" of a person's life, barring certain circumstances, isn't a specific age range or moment of accomplishment. Instead, it begins when a person shifts their mindset away from complaint.

@arthurcbrooks

Gratitude isn’t just for good days. True masters of gratitude wake up and say: “I’m thankful for the good—and the bad.” Because they know something powerful: The hard stuff becomes the growth stuff. Pain turns into strength—if you let it.

"The best stage of a person's life is when they start thinking in the right way, stop complaining and begin to value the incredible, almost magical things around them at every moment," said Santandreu in a social media post.

To skeptics, the idea that a mere change in attitude and perspective can lead to a better life sounds like a stretch or a New Age concept. However, a scientific study backs up the idea that switching to a gratitude mindset not only impacts your overall happiness and outlook but also alters your brain physically.

@alignbestself

From The Rob Dial Show — backed by neuroscience 🧠 Science shows that writing down 3 things you’re grateful for every day can literally rewire your brain. 💫 Within a few weeks, you’ll: 😴 Sleep better 🧘‍♀️ Lower stress 💪 Strengthen your immune system Here’s why — gratitude activates dopamine and serotonin, your brain’s happiness chemicals. When you train your mind to focus on what’s right, it stops obsessing over what’s wrong. Focus on your blessings — your brain becomes what it practices 🧡 #RobDial #Gratitude #Neuroscience #MindsetShift #PositiveThinking

Per the American Brain Foundation, practicing gratitude triggers neurotransmitters in the brain regions responsible for cognitive functions such as decision-making, emotional awareness, motivation, and higher-order thinking. Gratitude also impacts the brain’s limbic system and amygdala, helping to produce feel-good dopamine and reducing stressors that, in turn, improve cortisol levels, sleep, immune response, and digestion. In other words, practicing gratitude can make you calmer, help you eat better, and help you sleep better, in addition to its feel-good mental effects.

It's not easy and there is likely plenty to complain about in life, however there are some ways to get yourself into a gratitude mindset to reap those benefits. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a few ideas. They recommend starting a gratitude journal to write down all the things, big or small, that you're grateful for, whether it's the people in your life or simply the taste of your favorite food. Another way is to write letters, make phone calls, or do favors for the people you're grateful for, and to share with them why their presence in your life matters to you. There are other simple ways to shift your mind toward gratitude that a licensed therapist can recommend to you as well.

- YouTube youtu.be

Problems will exist regardless of your mental attitude. However, mindfully focusing on things like how pretty flowers look, how delicious pasta tastes, and the people you're lucky to have in your life can bring a sense of gratitude and happiness whether you're four, forty, or 400 years old. A slight change of perspective could be all you need to make the best stage of life your present from now on.

