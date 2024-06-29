Husband tries viral hack to get wife to decide where to eat and it hilariously backfires

Dining out can be a difficult task as choosing what and where to eat could well become a dilemma for some people. However, the vibrant world of TikTok is filled with life hacks that have come to our rescue. Using one of these hacks, this husband tricked his wife into deciding where to eat and it is nothing short of genius.

The TikTok clip uploaded through the couple's account, @daveandjanie, shows how husband Dave is wittily planning to make his wife Janie decide where to eat with a floating caption that reads, "How to get your wife to decide where to eat immediately." In the opening moments of the clip, the man starts the conversation by asking her, "Guess where I'm taking you for lunch today." In reply, she says, "I don't know where you are gonna take me." He then goes on to say that she has been talking about the place for weeks to which her response was, "The new Pad Thai place."

To trick her into thinking that she has guessed the name of the place, Dave neatly plays along and says, "Dude how did you know that." Meanwhile, Janie expresses her excitement saying, "oh my gosh oh my gosh" which makes him think he has almost made her say the name of the restaurant. In the next frame, the wife is spotted expressing her excitement and says, "I have been wanting to go there. I am so excited." The clip continues with Dave pretending that he had been listening to her choice for several weeks and then he goes on to say, "and I have been picking up on your cues."

The video, however, takes a funny twist as the husband slowly falls into his own trap. His wife asks him whether he knows where the place is to which he says, "No no you just have to show me where it is." Her wife immediately asks him the name of the place. In a muffled voice and looking away from the camera, Dave says, "Uh, the Pad Thai place."

His face turns pale with embarrassment when the hack goes south. He is bombarded with questions regarding the place's name and location to which he has no answers. It is then, that Janie reveals she knows about the trick. She says, " I saw that trend. You were trying to trick me." Then confidently, she adds, "It didn't work, did it." Dave, left with nowhere left to run, accepts his defeat. Well, some would say he is a legend for even trying to pull off this trick.

The hilarious TikTok clip captioned, "Life hack to easily get your wife to decide where she wants to eat… Gone wrong" has received a good reception. With 4 million views and over 400,000 likes, it is going viral. Viewers have taken to the comment section to express their reactions and commend Dave for his brave efforts. One user, @cadillacoz11, commented, "You sir have just saved marriages everywhere." Another user, @jessicapruett5, hilariously commented how the hack failed when her husband tried it, "This backfired on my husband cause I hate guessing games."

