Wife asks 'honest' husband whether she or his mom is a better cook and his life flashes before his eyes

Usually, all boys love the food their mothers cook, be it in schooltime lunch boxes or even just a simple dinner. However, when a man gets married, another woman comes into his life — his wife — and this sometimes causes him to become caught between the two women. For instance, Carlos got caught up when his wife asked him to choose between her cooking and his mother’s. His reaction was recorded and posted on the TikTok channel (@carlosandsarah) they operate together.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Mikhail Nilov

Carlos is the Italian husband of Sarah, who is American. In this video, Sarah remains behind the camera and asks her husband whose cooking he likes better: hers or his mother’s. The 50-second clip opens with Carlos sitting at a table, with a plate of food in front of him, pressing a fork into his dish. When she asks him the question, he gazes at her, almost hesitating to answer. He tilts his fork to one side innocently.

And before he can say anything, Sarah says, “Mine, right?” He stutters and tries to say something. He drops his fork and then instead of answering the question, he breaks into a flurry of love messages for his wife. “I love you. I love you so much, more than anything. But about food,” he says, moving slightly backward, then mumbles, “I’m sorry.”

“Whoa!” the wife’s sigh can be heard in the background. Meanwhile, Carlos seems to be at the point of looking terrified at the prospect of how she might react to his answer. “I’ve to be honest, right,” he says softly and tries to offer a logical explanation, “It doesn’t mean anything. I mean, still, I love you so much. It’s just another particular thing.” In the last few seconds of the clip, he keeps repeating the phrase, “To be honest” while shrugging his shoulders, with the look of a “golden retriever husband” in his eyes. His reaction caught the attention of over 32 million people on TikTok and over 20 million on YouTube.

Image Source: TikTok | @sidney.husiar

The comment section is erupting into eddies of laughter emojis where @ceciliajl joked, “I just saw his soul leave his body” laughing all the way. @oduvanchik800 described Carlos’ looks saying, “He looked like he was gonna cry in a moment.” @i_showa_noah consoled Carlos and added, “Don't worry man we've all been there and there is no right answer.”

Image Source: TikTok | @astaroth2106

But some people also noted some deep insights from the clip. For example, @bakdephuqov reflected, “The fact that he told you the uncomfortable truth instead of the comfortable lie says a lot about him and your relationship. Priceless!” Another TikToker, @purmanflores advised the wife to be gentle with her husband, “Don’t make a man choose! He loves you.”

