Intriguing reason why commercial airline pilots are almost always clean-shaven

When Philadelphia pilot Sebastiano went for his pilot check ride and logbook audit for the first time, his instructor suddenly sat back in his chair and stared hard at him. He revealed in a YouTube clip, “You are going to shave your beard before your pilot check ride, right?” Sebastiano was puzzled. He worked in a rock band and his beard marked his signature look. Then his instructor revealed that professional pilots can’t have beards or long hair. Beards might be the most overlooked feature that people notice in a pilot, but interestingly, many top-spot airlines have issued the rule that commercial pilots can’t have beards and they should remain clean-shaven during their flights.

There is no strict rule by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that prohibits pilots from keeping beards. A spokesperson told Thrillist, "We do not have any regulation—like a clean shaving regulation—but a lot of airlines have policies requiring pilots to have no beards or minimal beards to ensure that oxygen masks fit snugly if they're needed." British Airways, for instance, states on its website, “Men’s hair must meet a conventional style which is appropriate for a professional environment; sculptured styles and long hair are not permitted.”

According to Wayman Aviation Academy, this protocol is based on the paramount concern of safety. Since pilots must don oxygen masks, heavy facial hair can disturb the tight seal of the mask, compromising the oxygen flow. A report by the FAA affirmed this science. The data presented in the report indicated that "decrement in performance does occur when facial hair is present along the sealing surface of crew oxygen masks. This decrement is proportional to the amount of facial hair present, the type mask worn, the suspension system associated with the mask, and the exercise level to which the individual is subjected."

Beards can also harbor bacteria and microorganisms which can interfere and trigger health risks in the confined environment of the aircraft’s cockpit. Plus, beards can also hamper the functionality of aviation equipment. American Airlines (AA) also follows this protocol. They don’t allow anyone with a beard or goatee to occupy a jumpseat in the cockpit on a mainline aircraft. A spokesperson from AA told Thrillist, "We do not allow pilots with facial hair to be on active duty. It's actually safety-driven. Safety is one of the biggest, most important things in our industry."

Like AA, many other airlines developed this rule after the 1987 study featured on the FAA’s website. Titled "The Influence of Beards on Oxygen Mask Efficiency," the study related that crew members should be aware that oxygen mask’s efficiency is highly compromised by the presence of facial hair. Bearded individuals often face difficulty in sealing and adjusting the essential protective breathing equipment.

Still and all, some airlines such as Delta provide certain liberties to their pilots about facial hair. In a 1999 manual on personal grooming by Delta, it is stated that pilots can have neatly trimmed mustaches and beards as long as they cover the cheeks, chin and mustache area.