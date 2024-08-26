Kurt Vonnegut was asked by high school students for advice and his response was unusually inspiring

There’s nothing more heartwarming and comforting than receiving a letter filled with pure emotions and love. In 2006, when the students of St. Xavier High School were given an assignment to write such a letter to a person they admire, five students wrote to Kurt Vonnegut, author of several best-selling fiction like “Slaughterhouse 5,” “Cat’s Cradle,” and more. The author, as thoughtful as could be, replied to the letter with a wholesome message that many cherish even more than a decade later, per High Existence.

Image Source: Writer Kurt Vonnegut arrives for the "Brooklyn Boy" premiere production at the Biltmore Theatre on February 3, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/ Getty Images)

Vonnegut began the letter by addressing the five students and their teacher. “Dear Xavier High School, and Ms. Lockwood, and Messrs Perin, McFeely, Batten, Maurer and Congiusta,” he began writing. The author thanked the students for their letters and explained why he was writing to them instead of meeting them. “You sure know how to cheer up a really old geezer (84) in his sunset years. I don’t make public appearances anymore because I now resemble nothing so much as an iguana,” he wrote. The “Breakfast of Champions” author then came to the point and shared a decent bit of inspirational advice to the students.

Image Source: American author Kurt Vonnegut signs a copy of his book 'Jailbird,' 1979. (Photo by Susan Wood/Getty Images)

He urged them to develop a hobby and practice it passionately. “Practice any art, music, singing, dancing, acting, drawing, painting, sculpting, poetry, fiction, essays, reportage, no matter how well or badly, not to get money and fame, but to experience becoming, to find out what’s inside you, to make your soul grow,” he wrote. Adding a bit of sweet humor as his writing style entails, he said, “Draw a funny or nice picture of Ms. Lockwood and give it to her. Dance home after school, and sing in the shower and on and on. Make a face in your mashed potatoes. Pretend you’re Count Dracula.”

Representative Image Source: Pexels | RDNE Stock Project

However, that was not all. Vonnegut even had a special and unusual activity planned for the kids. He asked the teacher to even flunk the kids if possible for not doing it. “Write a six-line poem, about anything, but rhymed. No fair tennis without a net. Make it as good as you possibly can. But don’t tell anybody what you’re doing. Don’t show it or recite it to anybody, not even your girlfriend or parents or whatever, or Ms. Lockwood. Okay?” The activity seemed fine until the author mentioned that they had to tear their poem after they’d written it and dump it into the trash bin.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Castroly Stock

Though a skeptical assignment, he also explained why it held profound significance for the students. He wrote, “Tear it up into teeny-weeny pieces and discard them into widely separated trash receptacles. You will find that you have already been gloriously rewarded for your poem. You have experienced becoming, learned a lot more about what’s inside you and you have made your soul grow.” Vonnegut concluded the letter with a blessing for the students and his salutation. As absurd as it may seem, his advice is truly remarkable, meant to build students over time into thoughtful and humane individuals.