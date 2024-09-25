Long before the Cybertruck, the brilliant Simone Giertz turned a Tesla car into a pickup truck

Simone Giertz really wanted an electric pickup truck and this was years before Tesla actually came up with the Cybertruck. The Swedish inventor was never going to be stopped once she put her mind to it. She recalled the inspiration behind converting her car. "More specifically, I want a Tesla pickup truck," she clarified. It's going to be like years until you can actually have one and I don't have time for that," she told her 2 million YouTube followers.

Giertz is the self-proclaimed "queen of shitty robots" and runs a YouTube channel where she creates robots to automate everyday tasks.

Here, she gathers a group of friends to try to turn a Tesla Model 3 into an actual functioning pickup truck.

This article originally appeared four years ago

