Lunch lady highlights the collective effort it takes to put delicious meals on students' tables

A good lunch can make a kid’s school day insanely better. Now, preparing a lunch that thousands of kids can enjoy is no easy feat. The very reason that all the lunch ladies who put in the effort to make school lunch a happy time for the kids deserve a big round of applause. Patsy Ramsey (@patsyramsey62), a beloved grandma and lunch lady, is working hard to serve delicious food for kids as well as earn much-deserved recognition for her fellow lunch ladies through her TikTok videos. This Kentucky lunch lady makes videos highlighting the behind-the-scenes of making school lunches. For instance, her top three videos show the work that goes behind a spaghetti day, how the lunch ladies make donuts fancy and how they turn commodity grilled chicken, which a lot of people swear they can taste the moment they think of it, into something that actually tastes good.

The video about 'Spaghetti Day' shows the constant toil of the lunch ladies, from preparing ground beef, vegetables, bread and all the side dishes that go with it. Preparing bulk quantities of pasta with just the right amount of seasoning is no mean feat. The lunch lady says, "It takes teamwork to pull together a spaghetti day." The end result is a fancy meal of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic toast, green beans, side salad, fruit and milk of your choice. Yet another video shows a mass amount of commodity grilled chicken getting turned into fajita chicken with tortillas, Spanish rice, peppers, onions, shredded cheese and tomatoes. In the clip, Ramsey and the other lunch ladies toil to make chicken fajitas from sad-looking commodity grilled chicken. In another video, she shows the extra thought that goes into making glazed donuts a little more fancy by adding chocolate to all of it. Ramsey writes, "We love making them pretty for the kids."

These videos have amassed over 10 million views, with the spaghetti video being the most popular one. These videos act as a sneak peek into how the lunch ladies work, regardless of rain or shine. It is heartwarming to listen to the stories from this lunch lady; the personal lunch lady stories that people share in the comments of her videos are even more heartwarming.

A TikTok user, @HarmonyEmpress, shared, “I just wanna let you ladies know coming from a poverty home as a kid. Spaghetti Day was always my favorite day. Thank you for working so hard.” Another user, @Carmen, wrote, “My kids go to public school and this is what the lunches look like. I worked there last year. The salads are fresh and the food was actually pretty good.” Yet another user, @Hali Brooke Davidson, shared a totally different account of her experience in Japan and wrote, “I used to work in Japan, in several different schools and it was so wholesome seeing the students working with the lunch ladies, making their classmate's food.” Several other people expressed how they wished their schools served such elaborate, self-cooked meals instead of the pre-packaged ones. Others wished they had similar lunch ladies who put in so much effort behind every meal. A few other people also wrote how spaghetti day was their favorite day at school and they are super thankful for the lunch ladies for making it possible. A few lunch ladies also wrote about their experience with spaghetti days and how hard they were, but also how equally rewarding they were.