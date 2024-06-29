Man shares location while sailing alone across the ocean and it's so remote people are freaking out

Traveling solo is an adventure that many people like to take, to experience solitude and explore the world. But a man named Luke (@sailing_songbird) traveled so far on his voyage that he ended up at the “most isolated place on Earth.” On his TikTok channel, where he regularly posts updates from his travels, he posted a clip recently that caused people to have eerie feelings.

The TikToker once used to be a music teacher at Washington Middle School in Seattle. He quit his job to sail the Pacific Ocean solo. After sailing for about a month in the Pacific, Luke posted a clip that is now viral with more than 34 million views and a whopping 44,759 comments.

The clip shows him standing amidst bobbing waters as he tells his viewers about his remote location, while also pinpointing it on Google Maps. “It is month one, day 31 of sailing across the Pacific Ocean alone,” he said in the video, adding that he was filming the clip from his paddleboard that was inflatable. “I’m stuck here in the doldrums, there is no wind,” he continued.

In the short clip, he also described how he was feeling "incredibly disorientating to be out on a paddleboard with nothing on the horizon except a super cool sunset." He related the remoteness of his location, which is a bit creepy, "For reference, I'm about as far away from land as you can be on this planet," he said, calmly. “I am well over 1,000 miles away from any piece of land, and it is so quiet. This definitely feels like one of the more incredible things I'm privileged enough to experience.”

The video got many people freaked out. Some of them even questioned why he had to do such a dangerous thing. “Literally just learned about Point Nemo and that's all I can think about watching this. Get back to your boat sir,” commented @tiffanyrutherford8. @vendriss added, “As long as you don't end up at Point Nemo, there's always hope.” @drhasrespect said it was “kinda haunting.”

Point Nemo, which these TikTokers are talking about, is the location in the ocean that is farthest and the most distant from land. A person can't get farther away from land than this point, explains NOAA. Even more so, Point Nemo is the “most isolated place on Earth,” as per Ceros. There’s nothing to see at Point Nemo except for a vast expanse of churning waters that stretch endlessly in all directions. The point has been featured in Lovecraft’s novels which depicted that underneath this point was the home of monster Cthulhu. This point, also dubbed the “graveyard of space junk,” is 2.5 miles deep.

“Aren’t you afraid a shark or like Cthulhu is gonna come grab you,” said @10bnanacrmpies. @redrobin042 added, “How are you not terrified! You don’t know what’s under you?”

However, being stuck in the middle of the ocean with just an inflatable paddleboard, that too when dusk was arriving, was enough to make people plead with him to get back to his boat. Many people said they were having panic attacks just watching him.

At the same time, several others saw the video with a hilarious angle. They joked about how he was getting his phone charged, and how his Wi-Fi service was so strong in such a distant location. “Man's uploading from the Pacific Ocean and I'm losing network in my bathroom,” grumbled @loopyalright. @jaileen.m quipped, “Bro just learned he has free will.” @rrrrraniiiii said, “The best thing about sailing across the Pacific Ocean alone is that you do not have to do it.”

On Instagram too, where the clip was reposted, people urged him to “get back to the boat.” @notmarcanthony commented, “Scariest video I’ve ever seen.” @jen_the_lyon cautioned him, “Imagine what is under you!”

After the dramatic episode, it was learned that Luke had safely returned from the creepy point, going by the updates he shared on his Instagram profile.

You can follow Luke on TikTok and Instagram for updates on his solo travels.