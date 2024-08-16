Mom being shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes' hits back with a bold response

Caitlin Fladager (@caitlin.fladager), a digital creator from Vancouver, Canada, likes to share her opinions loud and proud. She speaks about topics that are usually considered taboo and also challenges stereotypes through her content. For the same reason, she is often a target of trolls who try to shame her. In July 2020, for instance, Caitlin shared a Facebook post writing about something that most parents would be reluctant to talk about. In her post, she clapped back at a mom who had shamed her for wearing designer clothes while her kids were dressed in Walmart clothes. The bold mom stepped up on the platform to speak up in defense and thousands of people came forward to support her reasoning.

“Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom. That statement is something I get a lot,” Caitlin wrote in the post. She confessed that it was true that most of her kids’ dresses were from Walmart while she bought her clothes from other brands and stores. The reason for this choice, she said, was that she is “not a kid” and kids are kids. They like to play, and when they play, they get their clothes dirty.

Continuing the post, she listed some reasons why she bought her kids’ clothes from the supermarket. “Because I am not constantly outgrowing them like my kids are. I am not constantly spilling food and dirt all over my brand-new clothes. I am not outside running around in the dirt for hours on end. I am not tripping and ripping holes in brand-new clothes. I am not changing my mind daily about what color I have randomly decided I don’t want to wear ever again. I am not a kid.”

The beautiful mom explained that her children are “messy.” They love to play in the dirt and spill their food. And she strives to be a mom who sees them spill and still takes it to be no big deal. She strives to be a mom who teaches her kids that “there is more to life than having nice, expensive clothes.” Besides, her kids love being in Walmart clothes. “I buy them cheaper clothes because I refuse to be the mom who yells at them for spilling a drop of ice cream on a brand-new shirt,” she proclaimed. Along with the outspoken note, she also included a photograph of her daughter Ariana and son Jack dressed in Walmart clothes, holding ice-cream cups, as melted cream dripped and dropped on their dresses.

Her undaunted spirit attracted 19,000 reactions from people and 1,600 comments on the post. People praised her for the choice of her kids’ dresses. Alicia Clokey said, “They are your children. You shouldn't have to explain yourself to these Karens. I hate how people can judge moms, knowing the kids have what they need. It's annoying. I’ve gotten stuff like those a lot.” Steph Riley noted with shock, “Someone actually said that? Why does that matter to someone else?”

Susie Billiot commented, “I'm a grown adult and I wear Walmart clothes every day for all the same reasons. What's wrong with that? They’re clean and they're paid for with my hard-earned money.” Tammie Ridley added, “I buy my clothes at Walmart, thrift stores, and yard sales. I refuse to pay stupid high prices just because of a name.” Charles Jr Bronner brought attention to how social media can sometimes be so toxic. Instead of shaming, people should try to respect each other.

In other cases, Caitlin was shamed for her dressing style and fashion as she is a wife and mom of two. Yet, she stood in the face of every troll and shredded them with logic, courage, and reasoning that shows that despite everything, she is doing her best in life.