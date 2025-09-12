Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Experts share 5 'magical' phrases that will make any kid listen to their parents

Kids listen best when they feel connected

family, kids, parents, active listening, parenting

All is not lost in communicating with your kids, here are some simple phrases that get them to listen

Studio Japan/Canva
Amy Lamare
By Amy LamareSep 12, 2025
Amy Lamare
See Full Bio

Getting children to cooperate can be difficult. Parents are always searching for ways to get their young kids to listen. However, what often happens is parents attempt to get their children to obey them and use phrases that put their kids on the defensive. Building long-term cooperation is a more effective and less frustrating way to ultimately get kids to cooperate.

Toddlers are especially curious and constantly testing boundaries, which can lead to frustration for parents. Finding the right balance between patience and effective communication is key. Using language that toddlers respond to can lead to understanding and cooperation as well as opportunities for growth.

There are three main reason a toddler acts out: they are naturally curious, making it hard for them to focus on instructions. They also test boundaries and limits as they learn about rules. And finally, toddlers have short attention spans, making it hard for them to stay focused.

Reem Raouda, a mother, child psychologist, and founder of High Love Parenting, studied 200 parent-child relationships. "I've learned that kids listen best when they feel connected," shares Raouda. "A big part of that is emotional safety: knowing they are respected and have the freedom to express their feelings."

Mom, daughter, high five, parenting, parents, kids Toddlers especially are curious and constantly testing boundaries which can lead to frustration for parents. Finding the right balance between patience and effective communication is keyYuganov Konstantin/Canva

I'm Listening

A child needs to feel heard before they will listen to you. A simple shift in attention to the toddler and hearing what they're telling you puts you on the same side as your child in their view.

For example, if your toddler says, "I'm never playing with my brother again," simply answering with, "I'm listening, tell me what's going on," can take the wind out of their impending tantrum.

I Believe You

When kids feel like you doubt them, their defenses go up and they shift into self-protection. Letting your toddler know you believe them allows the kid to feel safe. When they feel safe, they can hear what you're saying to them.

For example, your kid says, "I didn't break my toy on purpose," and you answer, "I believe you. Let's clean it up together."

young boy, father, kid, parent, tantrum Montessori Academies teach awareness and respect of their environment as part of their educational program. By encouraging your child to use an indoor voice and signals to them peace.Yuri Arcurs/Canva

Let’s try to use our indoor voice. Can you show me?

Montessori Academies teach awareness and respect of their environment as part of their educational program. By encouraging your child to use an indoor voice and signals to them peace.

For example, if your toddler is running around the house yelling at the top of their lungs, you may say, "Let's try to use our indoor voice. Can you show me how quietly you can talk?"

I'm right here

When young children are overwhelmed, they go into survival mode and logic flies out the window. Their nervous system goes into fight-or-flight and they need help from you to regulate their emotions.

Telling your toddler that you are there validates their feelings and let's them know they aren't alone. This simple phrase helps your kid reset.

For example: Your kid is having a meltdown because a sibling took their toy. By saying, "I'm right here, let it out," you signal them to let their anger go.

Parents, kids, family, jumping on sofa, rambunctious When young children are overwhelmed, they go into survival mode and logic flies out the window. Their nervous system goes into fight-or-flight and they need help from you to regulate their emotions. Evengy Atamaneko/Canva

This, Then That

Montessori teaches its students to understand sequence and expectations. This gives toddlers a clear structure that assists them in transitioning between activities smoothly.

For example, "First, we pick up the toys; then, we can watch the tv show you want to see." This sets clear expectations for your toddler and allows them to grasp the concept of completing a task so they can move on to something that they want to do.

active listeningchildrenfamilyget kids to listenparentingparenting phrasesparenting tipsparentsraising kidskids

The Latest

family, kids, parents, active listening, parenting
Family

Experts share 5 'magical' phrases that will make any kid listen to their parents

beyonce, kings of leon, sex on fire, beyonce kings of leon cover, beyonce live cover
Culture

Beyoncé transformed Kings of Leon's 'Sex on Fire' into a smoldering power-ballad in 2011

happiness, happiest state, nebraska, mental health, economics
Health

Experts say that you’re likely going to be happier if you live in Nebraska

science, osteoporosis, bone loss, bone health, men, women, injury, receptors
Health

Scientists discover tiny 'switch' on bone cells to fight Osteoporosis by reversing bone loss

More For You

A couple embraces in a field of flowers

There are plenty of creative ways to reconnect and have fun without breaking the bank.

Canva

Psychologist says these 5 free date ideas will bring couples closer together

The price of everything is through the roof, leaving many couples struggling to plan date nights. But you don't need money to reconnect with your partner. There are plenty of creative ways to have fun without breaking the bank. In fact, some of these creative date night ideas are just as fun—if not more—than an expensive night out.

Before you get to date night, do a quick check in on your relationship to make sure your communication and empathy for each other is on track. Psychologist Mark Travers encourages people to inject novelty into their relationships. Fortunately, fun comes in a variety of price-points, with the most meaningful costing $0.

Keep ReadingShow less
sibling love, prom dress, viral story, handmade gown, family support, winter ball, Filipino designer, Michael Cinco, creative teen, fashion inspiration, emotional story, prom makeover, supportive brother, DIY fashion, uplifting news, Facebook viral, brother sister bond, feel good story, prom night, student designer

Representative Cover Image: a stunning dress

Source: Pexels

Brother sews incredible prom dress for sister after finding out parents can’t afford one

Siblings fight over the silliest things, from the last slice of pizza to whose turn it is to take out the trash. But they always have each other's backs. When Maverick Francisco Oyao learned his parents couldn’t afford a prom dress for his sister, Lu Asey, he was disappointed but determined. Maverick decided to make her a beautiful winter ball gown himself. He documented the entire process on Facebook, and it quickly went viral.

It all began when their school announced the Junior and Senior Prom. Maverick shared that his sister, in her final year of junior high, really wanted to attend. Feeling heartbroken, Maverick decided to make her a dress himself, ensuring she wouldn't miss out on the special night.

Keep ReadingShow less
adoption, foster care, sibling adoption, Disney World trip, viral TikTok, emotional reunion, surprise trip, family love, Hannah Robinson, TJ adoption, inspiring story, healing trauma, GoFundMe, heartwarming, family bond, social media story, brother and sister, custody battle, viral video, emotional TikTok
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
Cottonbro Studio

Sister who had to wait years to adopt brother from foster care surprises him with a trip of a lifetime

In October 2023, Hannah received a phone call that changed her and her little brother's life. After five years of fighting for custody, Hannah was able to adopt her half-brother TJ. So, when TJ appeared in front of her carrying his suitcase, her heart welled up with emotions of a lifetime. Ever since then, these two have been inseparable. Hannah posts about their journey together but one video left the viewers crying.

In February, Hannah and TJ left for Florida to visit Disney World. She posted a clip of their tour on TikTok, and people all over the internet have been crying over their story. “I adopted my little brother a year ago, who had been in foster care almost his whole life, and now we’re just healing childhood trauma together,” the overlay caption of the video read. The video depicts Hannah taking her 5-year-old brother TJ on a fun trip to Disney World. “You and I are going to the airport right now to go to Disney World.” She tells him while they are seated in a car.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituary, family, grief, viral stories, family trauma, parenting, honesty, domestic violence, relationships, writing

A man poses for a photograph with his small dog

Canva

Daughter explains the brutal obituary she wrote for her father about his ‘bad parenting’ legacy

Everyone is entitled to a few nice words at their funeral, as the adage goes. Normally, this is a non-issue. Flaws can be ignored or overlooked for the sake of harmony and a peaceful, optimistic send-off.

But what if the flaws created too much damage and heartache to go without saying?

Keep ReadingShow less
open adoption, adoption reunion, birth mother, adoptive parents, adoption story, family love, uplifting story, CBS News, motherhood, emotional story, selfless decision, adoption journey, heartwarming, real life, parenting, family reunion, adoptive family, inspiring, mother and son, modern family
Cover Image Source: YouTube
@CBS Evening News

20-year-old places her son for adoption, gets wholesome surprise from his new family

Placing a child for adoption is an incredibly tough decision, often driven by love and immense selflessness. Schauna Austin made this decision at the age of 20, knowing she wouldn’t be part of her son’s life. But in an unexpected twist, his adoptive parents chose to include Austin in every important moment of his journey, according to CBS News.

After giving birth to her baby boy, Austin named him Riley and held him for 72 hours straight. "It was perfect. I knew I would have him for a short time, so I made every minute count of it." She added, "I didn't sleep for three days." After the adoption, his name was changed to Steven.

Keep ReadingShow less
blindfold, woman, mom, hands up, blindfold, mother, blind mother, can't see

A blindfolded woman with her hands up.

via Canva/Photos

Blindfolded mom instinctively picks son out of a lineup, showing the power of instincts

Among nature’s most powerful bonds is that between a mother and her child. Across species, many believe a mother’s instinct can recognize her offspring even without seeing them due to a deep, almost supernatural connection. But can human moms recognize their children without seeing them? A recent video put that question to the test.

Under the category of MadeMeSmile, a video shows a gathering of moms and children participating in a social challenge. The video focuses on a mother, blindfolded, as she navigates a group of kids in search of her own. This mother feels a boy's shoulders and strokes another boy's hair. She moves cautiously and curiously, but when she reaches her own child, the energy changes. She seems way more invested and thoroughly checks out the boy. She rakes her fingers through his hair and even strokes and caresses his nose. She knows this is her son. She pulls him close, and he falls into her arms. He immediately cries.

Keep ReadingShow less
adoption story, birth mother reunion, open adoption, family love, adoptive parents, adoption journey, heartfelt adoption story, parenting inspiration, family reunification, child adoption

A mom teaches her young son how to fish.

YouTube @CBS Evening News

20-year-old places son for adoption, gets a heartwarming surprise from his new family

Placing a child for adoption is an incredibly tough decision, often driven by love and immense selflessness. Schauna Austin made this decision at the age of 20, knowing she wouldn’t be part of her son’s life. But in an unexpected twist, his adoptive parents chose to include Austin in every important moment of his journey, according to CBS News.

After giving birth to her baby boy, Austin named him Riley and held him for 72 hours straight. "It was perfect. I knew I would have him for a short time, so I made every minute count of it." She added, "I didn't sleep for three days." After the adoption, his name was changed to Steven.

Keep ReadingShow less
amends, parents, making amends, personal responsibility, accountability, closure, clearing guilt, love

Mom and daughter on beach.

Image via Canva - Photo by Kampus Production

5 reasons why making amends with your parents will change your life for the better

Your parents probably made some mistakes. The severity and pain associated with those experiences most likely determines the type of relationship you have with your parents today. Fortunately, there are ways to make all of those complicated, emotional details that cripple or skew that connection better. And what's more, it has nothing to do with them. It has everything to do with you. Reconciling with your parents can lift the emotional burden you've carried for years and offer a lasting peace that remains, even after they're no longer here.

Making amends can be a powerful tool. Taking ownership of your own behavior and letting go of the missteps of others is a masterclass in personal growth. For some, this is an apology, but that's not the cae for everyone. Many jilted and estranged adult children probably feel like they have nothing to say sorry about anyway, and It's their parents that owe them restitution.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025