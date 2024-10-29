Mom leaves the coolest set of instructions for babysitter

If you’ve ever babysat, you know that parents (especially new ones) can leave some insanely long lists of instructions for caring for their kid(s). They can go in-depth about how to put them to sleep, give a bath cook dinner, etc.

One chill parent wrote a really long list for their babysitter, but instead of having tedious instructions, it was completely hilarious. That, or they’re the worst parent of all time.

The babysitter sent the list to her boyfriend, a popular YouTuber named Leek, and he posted it to social media.

In the letter, the chill parent tells the sitter to let the kid watch TV, eat sugar, and avoid a creepy neighbor named David.

Here’s the entire post:



1. I encourage the kids to watch as much TV as possible, so they leave me the hell alone. Feel free to do the same. 2. Don’t waste your valuable time cooking or providing healthy snacks. Just give them the pizza and snacks I leave. 3. They still breastfeed on demand. Just download a video on youtube. It’s not hard or I wouldn’t not do it. 4. Do not take any kittens/candy/ puppies from David. Or take a ride in his van. 5. If any of my neighbors come to the door, treat them like Jehovah’s Witness’s. Don’t lend them any eggs/milk/cigarettes. they know where the store is. And-no-, you don't know want to babysit for them. 6. Let the kids have as much sugar as they want, as long as they will go away. They take pills to sleep anyway. 7. If you bring any boys over just make sure they have an uncle/dad/brother/friend that I can call later. 8. Don’t answer the house phone unless you feel like paying bills. 9. If you look through my drawers, please throw away any overdue bills and gum wrappers. 10. Do not believe ANYTHING the kids tell you.









