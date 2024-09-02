NBA Legend Charles Barkley declined over $100 million so his co-workers could keep their jobs

In July 2024, the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced that it was breaking up a partnership with the TNT network, hence, closing the “Inside the NBA” show for which Charles Barkley worked as an analyst. TNT was left out of the NBA's 11-year media rights deal, according to which NBC Universal (NBCU) and Amazon will now telecast NBA games beginning with the 2025-26 season and running through the 2035-36 season. This left many of TNT’s employees at the edge of packing their bags to be laid out anytime. Concerned about their job security, NBA legend Barkley took a hard decision to remain with TNT and let go a mammoth sum of over $100 million, so his co-workers could keep their jobs for another year, reported Bored Panda.

Image Source: Charles Barkley attends the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2024 on May 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery)

TNT has been the main broadcast network for NBA games for the past three decades. According to PEOPLE, Barkley signed a 10-year deal with TNT Sports in 2022 as a commentator for its award-winning show “Inside the NBA,” which he co-hosted with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal. On August 14, Barkley revealed on the “Dan Le Batard Show podcast” that he left a “minimum of $100 million on the table" to remain with TNT (at 7:10 timestamp in the YouTube clip).

"The number one thing for me is my people from Turner get to keep their jobs for at least another year," Barkley told host Dan Le Batard in the interview, also posted on X. "That's all I was concerned with." At the same time, the former basketball player admitted that it was a “100% great feeling” to get offers from other networks.

How much did Charles Barkley lose by returning to TNT?



"A minimum of $100 million. A minimum."



Barkley explains why he chose to return to Turner Sports as a broadcasting free agent.



"I want to thank all of those networks for reaching out to me," the former power forward player said. "It was really humbling and cool, to be honest with you. Even though they were throwing crazy numbers, like damn, but as long as I got my people safe at TNT man, I feel really good." He continued by throwing a quip, "Like I say, they're going to pay me to go and talk about nothing. I probably would've had to do an honest day's work if I went to one of those other networks."

Image Source: College basketball analyst Charles Barkley on air before the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four championship game on April 03, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Previously, when the NBA broke off its partnership with TNT, Barkley expressed his criticism in an Instagram post. "It's a sad day when owners and commissioners choose money over the fans. It just sucks,” he wrote in the post. "I just want to thank everyone who has been at Turner for the last 24 years. They are the best people and the most talented and they deserve better. I also want to thank the NBA and its fans - the best fans in sports. We're going to give you everything we have next season.” Reacting on X, @deepear04 called Barkley an “American treasure!”

As for NBA’s games, the telecast of all games will be made through streaming services like Prime Video, Peacock, and ESPN’s forthcoming direct-to-consumer service. They believe that these access points will dramatically increase their broadcast exposure.