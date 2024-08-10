People stunned after learning the monthly rent of a tiny apartment that has no bedroom in NYC

Renting apartments has become an excruciating task in New York and several other cities. Young adults, among others, are finding it impossible to afford a decent living space. Even the smallest and compact spaces cost a bomb and finding a good home has become a financial burden on many. Recently, real estate agent Omer Labock (@omerlabock) showed a space in New York that left viewers shocked. People were not too pleased with the interiors but it was something unique and unusual. Sharing glimpses of the apartment, one would expect a bedroom, kitchen and living room at the least. However, the apartment was designed differently.

Representative Image Source: Pexels| RDNE Stock Project

“You won’t believe how this apartment is set up because there isn’t really a bedroom,” Labock said. He mentioned that the space was compact but seemed nice. As he entered the same, he captured the wooden interiors which looked quite elegant. However, in the living room itself was the kitchen. A fridge, stove and other kitchen facilities were all placed on one side of the living room. Moving further, Labock mentioned that though there isn’t a proper room dedicated to sleeping, there is a small space. He captured a ladder that led to an empty open space above the living room. “This is where you’ll be sleeping,” he said, as he made his way above the ladder.

Representative Image Source: Pexels| Satoshi Hirayama

The sleeping space seemed unusual and had no bed, table or any other furniture. It was just a short distance from the ceiling and could be used only for storage or sleeping. "I successfully made it up here but my hands are shaking, that was not fun. This is what we call a sleeve loft. You could easily put a mattress down here and use it as a bedroom, chill area,” the realtor explained. He moved on to show a clean and spacious bathroom which seemed quite decent. Furthermore, the man revealed that there is one more space to explore. With a spiraling set of stairs, Labock was led to a whole other room.

This seemed as big as the living room but had no material or furniture in it, making it seem more spacious. “You can use this like a second living room or like an office. There is also a closet down here,” Labock said. The space was a great additional touch but somehow the fact that there was no concrete bedroom seemed putting off. The realtor revealed that the extraordinary apartment cost a whopping $4,695 a month. On hearing the amount, people drew the line. @a_guy_from_newsbrunswick wrote, “Landlords from NYC are really price gouging.”

@transwarptrekker said, “That would so never meet building regulations here in the UK. A ladder and nothing to stop you from falling.” @oralpleasure remarked, “So, essentially it’s a kitchen and a basement.” Many argued that the downstairs area is a safer and smarter option as a bedroom compared to the tiny, clustered loft area. @allo_rose exclaimed, “Why would anybody sleep up there and not downstairs?” @lifeentrance pointed out, “That apartment isn’t overpriced per se, it’s just not very attractive for that price.”

You can follow Omer Labock (omerlabock) on TikTok for more content on housing and real estate.