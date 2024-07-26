Scientists stunned at how rapidly 'Gateway to Hell' is growing and eating up enormous chunks of Earth

Situated on the left side of the Batagay River in Siberia is the "world’s largest permafrost crater." The crater sits like a giant brown tadpole-shaped cut against the surrounding green terrain. Inside, the crater’s walls are as tender as a cake. Aptly known as the “Gateway to Hell,” the crater has been devouring Earth bit by bit as it grows wider and deeper every second. A new study has revealed that it has been growing by a whopping 35 million cubic feet (1 million cubic meters) every year. The findings are published in the journal Geomorphology.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Errezunigo

The Batagaika crater was first spotted in some classified satellite images in 1991. The layers of permafrost that had been frozen since 650,000 years ago were now unveiled to humans. The melting permafrost soil released enormous quantities of methane gas that formed this hollow, and the process of melting sped up due to accelerating climate change. Today, methane, as well as, other greenhouse gases are emitted from the crater at an alarming rate. It's like losing a chunk of Earth every second.

Understanding the Batagaika crater is a mystery in itself. Explaining to HowStuffWorks, Roger Michaelides, an assistant professor of Earth and planetary sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, described that Batagaika isn’t actually a crater. That's a term reserved for bowl-shaped holes in the ground that are caused by the impact of meteorites, volcanic eruptions, or either a natural or man-made explosion of some sort, such as the Darvaza gas crater. Instead, Batagaika "is a retrogressive thaw slump, the largest in the world in fact," he noted.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Licht Blick 800

The latest research was carried out by a team of researchers from Lomonosov Moscow State University, led by Alexander Kizyakov. They utilized satellite images to assess the growth on a 2D scale. Using remote sensing and field data, they created a 3D picture of the crater to examine the permafrost melting rate. The results stunned them.

Their findings revealed that the Batagaika megaslump's cliff face, or headwall, is retreating at a rate of 40 feet (12 meters) per year due to permafrost thaw. The collapsed section of the hillside, which fell to 180 feet (55 m) below the headwall, is also melting rapidly and sinking. They mentioned in the study that the amount of ice and sediment lost from this megaslump is "exceptionally high" due to the sheer size of the depression, which stretched over 3,000 feet (990 m) wide as of 2023.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Wendelin Jacober

This depression was originally shaped by the cutting of forests around Batagaika during the Soviet era. It altered the thermal equilibrium of the area, leading to the formation of a down-slope gully. "The formation of this gully can lead to even more thaw of permafrost during subsequent summer seasons, which causes the gully to expand and grow larger. As larger surface areas of exposed permafrost are liable to thaw, this process accelerates and a megaslump can form," Michaelides said.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Maxi Dorado

Michaelides further added that this type of formation is often a “positive feedback loop.” Each time the permafrost thaws, bacteria break down the organic matter and release greenhouse gases like methane trapped inside. These gases proliferate hotness in the atmosphere, causing more permafrost thawing, thus, creating an endless loop.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pixabay

Accordingly, as Siberia becomes warmer due to climate change, Batagaika grows bigger and larger. "In some areas, the crater is expanding at a rate of tens of meters a year," Michaelides said. Although researchers already knew it was expanding, this is the first time they have come across the enormity of the changes in its size.

According to Live Science, a chunk equivalent to “more than 14 Great Pyramids of Giza” has melted off the megaslump since it collapsed. “There is enough potential to expand the Batagay megaslump over the adjacent valley which will most probably be absorbed in the next decade or two,” Nikita Tananaev, lead researcher at the Melnikov Permafrost Institute in Yakutsk, told Atlas Obscura. Tananaev added that this could mean trouble for the Batagay River in case the megaslump spills into it.

#Siberia 2020: heat, fire and melting ice#ClimateChange has many impacts



Siberia's #Batagaika crater is the world's largest permafrost crater. As the frozen ground thaws, it grows.#Sentinel2🇪🇺🛰multi-temporal image of 2016-2020 evolution

Via @defis_eu pic.twitter.com/ms69LqEE54 — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) July 31, 2020

Although Batagaika continues to grow, researchers believe that there is a limit to how wide and deep it can go. Since the permafrost remaining inside the crater is only a few feet thick. The melt has already reached the bedrock at the bottom, and so cannot expand further, however, the sides can still expand to a point. “Only expansion along the margins and upslope is expected,” Kizyakov shared.