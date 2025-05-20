Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Alchemists befuddled as Next-gen scientists turn lead into gold

"Besides making it radioactive, humans can finally cross lead transmuted to gold off the bucket list."

alchemy, science, particle collider, gold, technology, mental health, modern science

The Alchemist vs The Scientist

Images from Canva - Photos by aluxum and Billion Photos
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesMay 20, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

Science has been looking for the means to turn lead into gold. The story goes way back to the alchemists of ancient times who were attempting the transformation of both the material and spiritual. Endeavors of self-purification were symbolized with the concept of turning lead into gold, and also quite literally the seeking of a chemical solution for changing actual lead into genuine gold.

Unfortunately, historical alchemists failed in their attempts. Modern science may have succeeded. Perhaps you’ve heard of the Hadron Collider. The basics are this particle accelerator spanning a distance of 16 plus miles fires particles in opposite directions at almost, and it’s a hair shy, light speed so they can smash into each other and be analyzed. With one particular study they aimed two beams of lead ions at each other and in the instances where instead of colliding they just missed, something magical happened.

So as not be lost down the rabbit hole in science terminology. The basics are that when the lead particles glanced off each other, the magnetic force was strong enough to pull 3 protons out of the lead Pb (the symbol of lead on the Periodic table) turning the element into Au. Gold!

The newly created gold lasted less than a second before smashing into the wall of the collider or collapsing into other particles. Nevertheless for that brief moment in time, humans have put their collective genius together and made gold out of lead.

As science continues to push the boundaries between imagination and realization, you might be wondering what else have we been doing. Here are a few really cool endeavors.

AI has been put to work discovering on ways to virtually test medication for humans without having to actually physically test them. One study was successful in having AI predict if patients would be resistant to medication for a non-small cell lung cancer treatment. One of the aims being to match patients with the right cancer treatment drugs.

tech, robots, AI, research, cancer, medical treatmentsRobots and AI to the research rescue.

Giphy

How about some major leaps forward in tackling environmental concerns. Proponents of the no kill movement can be encouraged by advancements in lab grown meats. Though still somewhat early in this new industry's development, tackling pollutions caused from the meat industry via farming and delivery of animal stock would be welcomed. The thought of chicken made in a petri dish can be off putting to some, but delicacies like truffles and blue cheese were also once largely unfavorable.

energy, fusion, fission, the sun, reactions, splitting atoms, atomic particlesThe sun.Image from Canva - Photo by Thomas Faull

Most people know about the safety fears around nuclear fission reactors. Did you see the mini series on Chernobyl? Advancements in creating energy from Nuclear fusion have made some recent breakthroughs. Instead of splitting atoms apart to make energy, fusion is combining atomic particles together. A good example would be our sun which works on fusion. Since the 1950's science has been trying to pull more energy out than they were putting in to make the fusion reaction, and now they have.

astronaut, rover, spacecraft, space, moon, conductor, corrosion, jewlreyAstronaut drives rover on the moon.media2.giphy.com

So back to the collider and turning lead into gold. Besides a get rich scheme, there's actually a lot of benefits gained from gold other than just its aesthetic appeal. Gold is a highly efficient conductor that remains free of corrosion. Gold is used in most sophisticated electronic devices including your tv, GPS systems, cell phones, and most of your appliances. Something particularly amazing is NASA uses gold-coated polyester film to stabilize the temperature of their spacecrafts.

The Hadron Collider at great cost was able to make gold from lead for less than a second. It would appear that most innovations take time to yield any sort of transformative impact. You might argue, if we want the good stuff, we got to start somewhere and collectively be patient.

electronic devicesgoldimaginationmagnetic forcemedicationnuclear fusionpollutionprotonsrobotssciencespiritual

The Latest

family, Disneyland, grandma, connection, loneliness, elderly
Family

Grandma was delighted with an adventure to her childhood happy place.

alchemy, science, particle collider, gold, technology, mental health, modern science
Science & Tech

Alchemists befuddled as Next-gen scientists turn lead into gold

olives, clean energy, eco-friendly fuel, climate change, deforestation
Environment

Tunisian entrepreneur discovers a new environmentally friendly fuel source: olives

lottery winner, giant check, Powerball, Stefan Mandel, Iowa lottery, viral story, big win, $1 prize, lottery hack, jackpot, humor, odd news, lottery syndicate, millionaire moment
Past Events

One man turned a $1 lottery win into a victory lap for the rest of us

More For You

robot vacuum, invention, multi-functional gadgets, upgrades, roomba

Your robot vacuum could be doing more.

Photo credit: Canva

Scientists think your lazy robot vacuum could provide home security, pet care, and more

Listen, you know you love your Roomba or whatever robot vacuum you purchased. Once you’re able to get it and yourself acclimated, it’s nice to have it sweep and suck up dirt from your floors. But after it does its job, usually completing it in under two hours, it just returns to its hub and does nothing until the next day. Scientists at the University of Bath and the University of Calgary think your robot vacuum cleaner could do more.

In a paper published by the Association for Computing Machinery, Yoshiaki Shiokawa and his team surveyed 50 owners of robot vacuums to find that other than between the hours of 7:00 A.M. and 11:00 A.M., the little sucker just stays in its hub. On top of that, the average cleaning job that the vacuum does takes an average of one hour and 47 minutes for it to do each day. This made them wonder what other jobs the robot vacuum could do in addition to their cleanings.

Keep ReadingShow less
happiness, adulthood, age and happiness, 30s life, established adulthood

The age of happiness

Images via theconversation.com

What age are people happiest? Research says it’s probably not what you think.

Would you go back to being 9, where your biggest worries were times tables and playground drama? Or maybe your early 20s, filled with endless possibilities, late-night adventures, and no back pain?

While pop culture tends to glorify youth, a recent survey found that people’s favorite age isn’t childhood or early adulthood. It’s 36.

Keep ReadingShow less
black hole, hawking radiation, simulated black hole, quantum gravity, event horizon, physics experiment, space science, relativity vs quantum mechanics, lab-created black hole, University of Amsterdam

Visualization of a black hole

Photo via Canva

Scientists created a black hole in a lab to test a theory—then it started glowing

Black holes are among the most mysterious objects NASA has ever studied—so dense, they warp spacetime and trap even light. In an effort to better understand them, scientists have begun simulating black holes in laboratory settings. According to Science Alert, these black hole analogs replicate the theoretical radiation real black holes might emit, allowing researchers to study the phenomenon in greater detail.

These scientists have used a chain of atoms in a single file to simulate the event horizon of a black hole and experienced what is known as the "Hawking radiation." The phenomenon can be described as particles born from disturbances in the quantum fluctuations caused by the black hole's break in spacetime.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025