Discovery of gigantic underground reservoir of water on Mars leaves scientists stunned

For ages, scientists have been making attempts to study the planetary bodies in space. After the moon, researchers have been trying their level best to explore Mars and see the opportunities that await mankind. Most studies have pointed out that the planet is more rocky, with high oxygen levels and is unfit for living. Recent studies, however, are finding light at the end of the tunnel, per My Modern Met. Earlier, researchers found deposits of ice on the planet which opened up much scope for study about the presence of water. Recently, researchers have understood that there could be water present underneath the surface of Mars.

The planet seemed to have traces of water and it has many curious about what it means potentially. Diving a little into history, it was suggested that the water on the surface of the planet may have thinned out. As a result, the planet became nothing more than dry land. The question then arose as to where the water went. Scientists pointed out that it could have dissipated into space or lie somewhere underground on the planet. The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggested that other ways the water may have been stored are in the form of ice, incorporated in minerals and so on.

The team dedicated to the mission of exploring Mars between 2018 and 2022, NASA’s Insight Lander, had quite a bit of information to share which is intricately being analyzed by researchers even in the present. It is these efforts that deleted the presence of water underneath the surface of the planet. The same was found at least 7 or 12 miles inside the dry-rocky crust of the planet. The water is likely the same that was lost from the surface and has been collected there. What’s more, is that the amount of liquid found inside is enough to create a Martian ocean that is at least more than a mile deep.

Scientists reveal that this finding probes the idea that much of the water from the surface is not lost to the atmosphere but may be hidden in the depths of the planet. It is already a win that water from around 3 billion years ago is still prevalent deep inside the crust of the planet and has vast potential. Scientists Vashan Wright, Matthias Morzfeld, and Michael Manga wrote in their report, “Our results have implications for understanding Mars’ water cycle, determining the fates of past surface water, searching for past or extant life, and assessing in situ resource utilization for future missions.”

There is more research to be done to understand the properties of the water and more about where and how it managed to remain. Researchers have yet to figure out how the water’s permeability and other factors are, to understand its accessibility. However, it gives hope to study about the past from 3 billion years ago, the present and future life on the planet. Moreover, for researchers, it is a big step in the Martian study with exciting and hopeful adventures to explore.