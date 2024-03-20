Post Malone once worked at a restaurant to save up for a pair of Versace shoes and now, he is living an abundance worth $50 million. Not only he lives life king-size but he also has a golden heart. A server called him a "genuine and wonderful person" for the amount the rapper, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, left them as a tip. It proved that Malone is, indeed, a "great tipper." The server, who goes as u/specialistcorgi on Reddit, shared this wholesome incident in the r/serverlife subreddit.

The server had been working at the restaurant that Malone visited for over two decades and still, the tip left by him was "by far the best" they had ever received. In their post, they also described the rapper as a "cool dude." They also shared a screenshot of the bill on which they received such a whopping tip. The receipt shows the customer's name as Post Malone and the bill amounted to $2,633.

It is worth noting that a mandatory 22% gratuity ($535.26 before taxes) was already included in the bill. $304.24 was also added to it as tax, bringing the grand total to $3,472.50. Despite paying the gratuity, Malone tipped $3,000 and elevated the final bill to $6,472.50. This merchant copy of the bill was signed with Malone's autograph.

Tons of comments heaped up on the post, with people appreciating the kind gesture by the American musician. u/goodyearwrangler said, “I don't know how to explain it but that's 100% Post Malone's handwriting without having ever seen it before.” u/314159inthesky commented, “Post Malone is a regular at my company's restaurants. He's an absolutely amazing guy!”

u/fri9875 added, “Mr. Beast and some of his crew used to come into my old place on dates. Jimmy was always chill, would tip 20% and then tack on an extra $100, which was a lot considering their checks never fit higher than like $60.” u/negative-ambition110 said, “Post Malone is a good customer! I’ve only heard good things about him.” u/inevitable_simple_15 recalled an experience, “I worked his birthday party this year and he tipped each of us servers $1,000, for maybe 5 hours of work and was sweet.”

This is not the only time when Malone has displayed his generous side. He is a zealous philanthropist who leaves unforgettable marks wherever he goes. For instance, when he was once on his “Twelve Carat” tour, he helped a Glasgow singer afford his house deposit after meeting him at a bar, as per BBC. The man was Gregor Hunter Coleman. He was performing a gig at Glasgow’s Wunderbar when the rapper walked in and ended up funding his house deposit.

In 2020, the “White Iverson” rapper surprised the crowd when he began handing out $50,000 to a crowd at a Miami club. He surprised the customers at the club as he carried boxes of cash and started handing out bundles of notes to people. The lucky clubbers even shared a clip of this incident on Instagram. Post Malone’s generosity is one of the big reasons why he has a worldwide fanbase that is only increasing over time.