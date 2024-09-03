Waitress speechless after Post Malone leaves her the 'biggest tip of her life'

Post Malone once worked at a restaurant to save up for a pair of Versace shoes and now, he is worth more than $50 million. He might be leading a luxurious life but his heart is still in the right place. A server was left stunned after the rapper left her a humongous tip. The server thanked the rapper and hailed him as a "genuine and wonderful person." The server, who goes as u/specialistcorgi on Reddit, shared this wholesome incident in the r/serverlife subreddit.

Image Source: Post Malone is seen on July 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)

The server had been working at the restaurant that Malone visited for over two decades and still, the tip left by him was "by far the best" they had ever received. In the post, they also described the rapper as being a "cool dude." They also shared a screenshot of the bill on which they received such a whopping tip. The receipt shows the customer's name as Post Malone and the bill amounted to $2,633.

It is worth noting that a mandatory 22% gratuity ($535.26 before taxes) was already included in the bill. $304.24 was also added to it as tax, bringing the grand total to $3,472.50. Despite paying the gratuity, Malone tipped $3,000 and elevated the final bill to $6,472.50. Malone also signed the merchant copy of the bill.

Image Source: Post Malone attends 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Tons of comments heaped up on the post, with people appreciating the kind gesture by the American musician. u/goodyearwrangler said, “I don't know how to explain it but that's 100% Post Malone's handwriting without having ever seen it before.” u/314159inthesky commented, “Post Malone is a regular at my company's restaurants. He's an absolutely amazing guy!”

u/fri9875 added, “Mr. Beast and some of his crew used to come into my old place on dates. Jimmy was always chill, would tip 20% and then tack on an extra $100, which was a lot considering their checks never fit higher than like $60.” u/negative-ambition110 said, “Post Malone is a good customer! I’ve only heard good things about him.” u/inevitable_simple_15 recalled an experience, “I worked his birthday party this year and he tipped each of us servers $1,000, for maybe 5 hours of work and was sweet.”

This is not the first time Malone has displayed his generous side. He was on his “Twelve Carat” tour, when he helped fund a Glasgow singer's house deposit after meeting him at a bar, reported BBC. Gregor Hunter Coleman was performing a gig at Glasgow’s Wunderbar when the rapper walked in and ended up funding his house deposit.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G R E G O R (@gregorhuntercoleman)

In 2020, the “White Iverson” rapper surprised the crowd when he began handing out $50,000 to a crowd at a Miami club. He surprised the customers at the club as he carried boxes of cash and started handing out bundles of notes to people. The lucky clubbers even shared a clip of this incident on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports)

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 19, 2024. It has since been updated.