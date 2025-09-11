When Olivia Walsh posed for a photo with her boyfriend, Gavin Hulberg, at the Georgia Aquarium’s beluga whale exhibit, she thought she was just capturing a sweet moment. Instead, she found herself in the middle of a scene that would soon go viral—thanks to a jaw-dropping guest appearance.
Gavin, with help from aquarium staff, had secretly planned to propose right in front of the tank. As he got down on one knee, a beluga whale named Qinu swam into view. The 16-year-old marine mammal paused at the glass and appeared to drop her jaw in shock. The moment was caught on video, and Olivia later shared it on TikTok with the caption:
“The most perfect proposal I could've asked for.”
— Olivia Walsh on TikTok
It didn’t take long for the internet to fall in love with the scene.
-"Even the beluga was shocked!"
"The beluga NEEDS to officiate the wedding now."
"The beluga: .O"
Viewers across TikTok and Instagram jumped into the comments with jokes, tears, and their own interpretations of Qinu’s wide-eyed reaction. Play-Doh’s official account even chimed in: “Beluga has to be invited to the wedding.”
According to People, which first reported the story, Qinu’s involvement wasn’t staged. Katie Lorenz, the associate curator of mammals and birds at the Georgia Aquarium, confirmed that her reaction was natural:
“Qinu’s behavior at the window was her own—she was not intentionally trained to have any type of ‘reaction.’”
— Katie Lorenz, Georgia Aquarium
That made it even more special for Olivia, who happens to have been a beluga whale training intern at the aquarium for the past three months. In a TikTok reply, she shared:
“My fiancé is the most thoughtful person!! He knows how much I’ve loved working with the whales & truly made it the most special moment.”
— Olivia Walsh on TikTok
Of course, any video involving animals in captivity tends to spark a broader conversation. While many celebrated the moment, some commenters on Instagram questioned the ethics of keeping animals like Qinu in aquariums:
“So wrong to keep a magnificent animal like that in a tank… shame!!!”
— @alinasaballos on Instagram
“Nothing cute or adorable about these sentient creatures being kept confined in glass houses for human amusement.”
— @naturaleclectic on Instagram
But for most, the overwhelming reaction was one of joy. The video has racked up more than 7 million views, and Qinu has unofficially become the most beloved wedding crasher on the internet.
Her newfound fame has also boosted interest in the Georgia Aquarium. Fans can watch Qinu on the aquarium’s live beluga cam and catch behind-the-scenes clips on their social media.
As for Olivia and Gavin, they now have the perfect proposal story—complete with an unexpected witness who just might get a seat at the wedding.
