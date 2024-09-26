Single women are vouching for 'Burned Haystack' dating method to find true love

When it comes to the dating world, women have one complaint and that is the lack of good men. However, it’s not so much the lack of good men as it is being unable to find these men. Several dating apps and other mechanisms have been employed by women, but in vain. Jennie Young, a writer and professor at the University of Wisconsin, shared a method that is a “game-changer.” Writing for HuffPost, the woman redirected single women to the idea of the 'Burned Haystack' method for their dating needs. Coming from her own experience, Young pointed out how horrific it was to be out on those vivid dating apps, swiping through one match after another.

Representative Image Source: A woman at home messaging on an online dating app (Getty Images)

“I wanted an actual partner, not just to be someone’s ‘partner in crime’ from the backseat of his Harley so we could ‘keep it casual and see what happens,’” she remarked. After worrying about multiple problems with dating, including being 50 years old, Young decided to step up the pace and ditch the monotonous dating techniques. That’s how she came across the 'Burned Haystack' method for dating. “I googled ‘How do you find a needle in a haystack?’ I was just fooling around, but when I saw the answer, I got chills. The answer — the way you find an actual needle in an actual haystack — is to burn the haystack to the ground. What you’ll be left with is the needle, because metal doesn’t burn,” she recalled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennie Young (@word_case_scenario)

Using that mindset, Jennie started a private Facebook page titled “The Burned Haystack Dating Method.” This page was meant to guide women in exactly what she had searched earlier: burn all the hay and help find the needle—the one. Starting with like-minded colleagues and friends, over 111,000 people have now joined Young’s group. What does the method call for? The page instructs how to narrow down the search for the right one. Women no longer have to entertain and filter through thousands of matches that are just looking for a good time, exploring, looking for a one-time thing, and so on.

People using the 'Burned Haystack' method know what they want and are committed to finding it. They pursue the serious and determined idea of being together. Moreover, the page has simple rules like approaching women with a well-written and noteworthy message rather than mundane flirtatious texts. There are no temporaries, no flings, no casual dating, just honest and upfront intentions. People use dating apps, just with a more defined perspective. The 'Burned Haystack' method calls for being more specific about finding the one and getting rid of those who don’t fit the list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennie Young (@word_case_scenario)

One simply has to browse based on their requirements and “burn,” meaning block, those who don’t fit the criteria. One of the crucial elements is to block the contact entirely rather than just swipe. That way, the extras are out and the search is more narrowed to those who fit descriptions, increasing the probability of genuine matches. “We’re suddenly meeting men who are respectful and relationship-minded, and we’re going out on good dates,” Young wrote. She added, “Following the 'Burned Haystack Method' requires us to slow down, to be mindful, to be honest, and to be kind — both to the people we meet and to ourselves.”

