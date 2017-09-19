16 Wonderful Words For Love That You’ll Wish Existed In English
If English is your native tongue and you’ve ever been at a loss for words to describe the many meanings of love, don’t fret, the words you were searching for may not exist. Fortunately, the world is full of languages that have just the word you might have been looking for. Illustrator Emma Block created a wonderful series of illustrations that celebrate these lovely words and phrases from around the world. While there is no direct translation to English, they do a great job of describing just about every notion of love you can imagine and hopefully everyone will get to experience “forelsket” at least once in life.
Check out some of our favorites in the gallery above.
(h/t A Plus)
Update: This article originally appeared on October 27, 2015.
-
Wentworth Miller Uses A Fat-Shaming Meme To Share An Empowering Message About Depression He’s suffered from depression all of his life
-
Andrew Hou’s Art Shows the Simple Power of Love Feel the love.
-
U.K. Brothers Create An Adult-Size Version Of The Little Tykes Cozy Coupe It’s street legal, runs on gas, and just like the original toy, has no windows.
-
Nope, They’re Not Lazy. Teens Really Do Perform Better When School Starts Later In The Morning Research suggests high schoolers do better when schools start later in the morning, so why aren’t more districts pushing daily start times back?
-
The Chicago Gym Using Fitness As Political Resistance Training vulnerable communities to fight back in the age of Trump.
-
The Eagles’ Chris Long Is Donating Six Game Checks To Fund Scholarships in Charlottesville Long wants to combat hate by making a positive investment in education.