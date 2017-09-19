Launch Slideshow Or, view as list

If English is your native tongue and you’ve ever been at a loss for words to describe the many meanings of love, don’t fret, the words you were searching for may not exist. Fortunately, the world is full of languages that have just the word you might have been looking for. Illustrator Emma Block created a wonderful series of illustrations that celebrate these lovely words and phrases from around the world. While there is no direct translation to English, they do a great job of describing just about every notion of love you can imagine and hopefully everyone will get to experience “forelsket” at least once in life.

Check out some of our favorites in the gallery above.

Update: This article originally appeared on ​October 27, 2015.