Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are some of the biggest names in the NFL. The duo recently came together to raise funds to honor the memory of a fan who lost his life to cancer in Philadelphia. The event was held in Philadelphia. The fan has been identified as Brendan McDermott, a 38-year-old Eagles fan and father who unfortunately passed away back in May last year, reported People.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 20: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs embrace after an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 20, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

The fundraiser, named "Team Rectify," was arranged by Brendan’s widow Meghan O’Brien McDermott and his sister-in-law Jess Viola. Brendan's family shared photos of themselves alongside the Kelce brothers at their event. Brendan's widow Meghan took to her Instagram where she shared a long message about the campaign and handed over "Team Rectify" gear to the Kelce brothers. The post's caption read, "As everyone knows by now, my goal in life is to raise money via @cycleforsurvival for @memorialsloankettering in honor of Brendan to find less toxic treatments and one day a cure for colorectal cancer and in support of Brendan’s amazing doctors who extended his life despite a horrible prognosis. Today, my sister @jesscviola gave some Team Rectify gear to @jason.kelce and @killatrav. Besides Anna and Otis, the @philadelphiaeagles were the next great loves of his life so it’s amazing to see one of his favourite players and his brother rock Team Rectify gear."

In honor of McDermott, his widow and sister-in-law arranged a small event which also included local firefighters. The event had a great turnout and wound up being a great success. According to WHO, By the year 2040, colorectal cancer will see a rise of up to 3.2 million new cases per year (an increase of 63%) and an estimated 1.6 million deaths per year (an increase of 73%).

It has been an eventful year for the Kelce household, with Travis winning the Super Bowl for the second time this year. Jason Kelce recently announced his retirement from the sport, drawing the curtains on a 13-year-old career in the NFL. The brothers were spotted getting emotional during Jason's retirement speech which was held with his family in attendance. Travis Kelce has recently been spotted spending time with his girlfriend Taylor Swift, who is currently in Singapore for her Eras Tour concert.