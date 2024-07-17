UPS drivers don't make left turns for ingenious reasons that may also benefit you while driving

Driving on the streets has its set of rules. While some are clearly stated, a few others aren’t said out loud but are followed to the T by many drivers. One of these that UPS drivers follow for good reasons is avoiding left turns, per The Conversation. Several UPS drivers always follow a predetermined route and will often avoid taking shortcuts and making left turns. There is a well-planned reason behind the same.

Representative Image Source: Pexels| Enzo Varsi

One of the major reasons why truckers follow this protocol is because most US roads are designed such that oncoming traffic is usually on the left-hand side and turning left means disrupting the entire flow. By choosing to take the right turns and follow a set route, UPS drivers are solving vehicle routing problems.

Vehicle routing is followed by several people who drive wherein they choose the shortest route, assuming they’ll reach their destinations faster. This rerouting makes it chaotic for the entire traffic across the streets, adding to the problem. UPS drivers are taking their planning up a notch and choosing more optimized and quicker routes than shorter ones. This means they avoid the abrupt shortcuts and pick roads that are possibly longer but more free and open. The drivers pick routes that are away from the traffic to get more freedom while driving on roads. This method gets them to their destination faster with minimal inconvenience.

Representative Image Source: Pexels| Markus Spiske

Another reason why left-hand turns aren't the best bet for drivers is due to traffic. Problems like using up excess fuel due to the wait in traffic and the risk of accidents and so on are at bay. Journalist Tom Vanderbilt explained the same more concretely saying, “Left-turning traffic typically has to turn against a flow of oncoming vehicles. This can not only be dangerous but makes traffic build-up unless you install a dedicated left-turn ‘phase,’ which is fine but adds 30 or 45 seconds to everyone else’s single time,” per CNN. Apart from saving time and lives, the no left-turn rule also helps save fuel and maintain the vehicle’s health.

Representative Image Source: Pexels| Nguyen Huy

One of the main criteria to ensure efficiency in the former is to take fewer left turns. Only 10% of left turns are estimated during the entire trip UPS drivers make. Thanks to this routine, they save around 10m gallons of fuel. Additionally, by picking other routes over a left turn, drivers escape long hours of waiting where their engine is idling and slowly deteriorating the health of the vehicle. Jack Levis, senior director of UPS Process Management, explained, “A left-hand turn is also less fuel efficient because your car’s idling longer, which is not good for your vehicle.”

Representative Image Source: Pexels| Ana Benet

He added, “We will make left-hand turns, but not unnecessary ones. We don’t need to go in circles all day long by making only right-hand turns. We have tools to analyze the number of left-hand turns for each route, and we can work out which ones are avoidable.” UPS drivers have picked the smarter route and drivers of private and other vehicles are also encouraged to follow the same. The benefits of saving fuel, losing traffic, and avoiding accidents, as well as dangers are a win-win situation for all vehicle owners.