Video of cricketer reuniting with his dog for the first time in months is giving internet the feels

Pets often miss their owners when they are not around them, even if they are away from the house for only a couple of hours. They tend to greet them with much excitement when they return home. Now imagine if your pet is away from you for not just one day but for almost two months, the love and affection showered awaiting you overwhelming. For England cricketer Ben Duckett, his return home was also met with the same fate after a brief clip on social media went viral showing the English star being met with a heightened sense of joy and love from his dog, Max, reported by Indy100.

Image Source - Getty Images I Photo by Gareth Copley

This latest reunion clip of Duckett and Max was uploaded by the ECB's X profile with a caption that read, "Ben Duckett returning home to his dog Max is the good vibes we all need on a Wednesday" showing how Duckett was showered with excited jumps and playful licks. In the opening frames of the clip, we see Max quickly jumping up the stairs of his house to meet Duckett. The thought of seeing his owner after two months left Max with a heightened sense of joy and excitement, which is visible when he meets Duckett in his room. On the other hand, Max is met with the same excitement as we see Duckett giving him lots of rubs and fuss. In the end moments of the clip, we see Max jumping upon the England star on his sofa only to be caressed by his owner with some cute belly rubs.

Ben Duckett returning home to his dog Max is the good vibes we all need on a Wednesday 🥰🐶#EnglandCricket | @BenDuckett1 pic.twitter.com/M1NxkjceHG — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 13, 2024

Ben has had a decent tour in India where his side played five tests against Rohit Sharma led Team India. The talented southpaw had a good couple of outings in his team's away tour as he scored a swash-buckling 153 runs in the third test and had broken a couple of records including being the 3rd-fastest Test centurion versus India in India, having taken 88 balls. Barring the first test win, it was a sad end for the traveling English side as they lost four tests on the trot, eventually losing the series 4-1. Despite a solid hundred in Rajkot, which ended up in a losing cause, the English opener fared decent in the series as he went to pile up 343 runs in 10 innings with an average of 34.30.

Returning home, Duckett will now look forward to representing England in the upcoming T20 World Cup which is slated to take place in June. The upcoming ICC event is all set to be hosted in the West Indies and USA. After a devastating series loss against India, England has a chance to redeem itself on the big stage and can do it with a title defense in the T20 World Cup. It remains to be seen whether Duckett makes it to the T20 side given the fact that the Three Lions have plenty of openers with the likes of Jos Buttler and Phil Salt already cementing their place as first-choice openers.